Rava Masala Dosa: Learn The Recipe Of This South Indian Dish In Easy Steps

Food

Rava Masala Dosa Recipe for people who love South Indian dishes especially dosa. Here is all you need to know about the dish and its ingredients. Find out

Written By Yash Tripathi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rava Masala Dosa

Dosa is a delightful dish loved by all the Indians. It is prepared in several ways and is mixed with various ingredients to make it healthy. In India, it is eaten and sold in every corner of the country as a popular breakfast item. But, it is hard to find a good and affordable place to visit to enjoy delicious dosas. However, one can prepare Dosa and its variants effectively at home. Here is a quirky recipe of Rava Masala Dosa to prepare at home.

Ingredients for Rava Masala Dosa

  • One cup of Rava
  • One cup of Rice flour
  • Quarter cup of Curd
  • Two Green chilli
  • One finely chopped Onion
  • One tablespoon of Coriander leaves
  • One teaspoon of Salt

For Filling:

  • Two Potato (Boiled and mashed)
  • One Onion
  • One finely chopped or grated Carrot
  • Six Green chilli
  • One-inch piece of Ginger
  • One strand of Curry leaves
  • Quarter teaspoon of Turmeric powder
  • Half teaspoon of Mustard seeds
  • Quarter teaspoon of Urad dal
  • Half teaspoon of Chana dal
  • One tablespoon of Coriander leaves
  • Half teaspoon of Salt

Steps to prepare Rava Masala Dosa

Step one

Take a mixing bowl and add Rava, rice flour and salt. Mix properly. Now, start adding finely chopped ginger, chilli, coriander leaves and curd in the mixture. Add enough water in the mixture to combine the mixture well to avoid any lumps. Keep it aside for at least ten minutes.

Step two

Start preparing the filling by heating oil in a pan. Later add mustard seeds, urad dal, and chana dal in it. Cook the mustard seeds. add onion, green chilli, ginger and curry leaves and keeping frying for few seconds. Now, add turmeric powder and salt. Start adding the finely chopped or grated carrot and cook the mixture on low flame for five minutes.

Step Three

Add mashed potatoes in the mixture and cook for another five minutes. Garnish with coriander leaves and turn off the flame.

Step Four

Start preparing the dosa and see if the batter has become slightly thicker after resting. Add more water and make it watery and flowing. Start heating a pan and pour few ladles of batter all over the pan. Without spreading the batter sprinkle finely chopped onion and ghee on top of the Dosa. Once Dosa gets cooked and the bottom turns crispy, spread a spoon of potato filling in the centre. Gently lift the edges and fold the dosa and transfer it to a plate.

