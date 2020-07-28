Feeling Sleepy After Breakfast? Find Out Ways To Get Over Morning Daze

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought many changes in one’s day to day life. The lockdown, which ensures that people stay indoors, has brought significant changes in people's personal as well as professional lives. While comfort can be a great way to work, too much of it can have an adverse effect on your routine. The comfort of your homes and the regularised meals can make one feel sleepy after a meal.

Breakfast is considered to be the most important meal of the day and hence skipping breakfast altogether might not be the solution to the problem. Mentioned below are some of the ways through which one can ensure that feeling sleepy after breakfast can be avoided. Here is a list of few simple things to keep in mind to avoid feeling sleepy after breakfast.

Having a lighter yet healthy Indian breakfast

It is believed that protein-rich and carbohydrates filled food often makes people sleepier. Protein-rich foods produce a type of amino acid called Tryptophan. An article from Columbia University reports that when we eat foods that have a lot of Tryptophan, our body produces Serotonin. People often feel tired after eating as the body starts producing Serotonin. Serotonin is a chemical that plays a role in regularising sleep cycles. The carbohydrate helps the body in absorbing these amino acids. Hence, protein-rich and carbohydrate filled foods make people sleepy.

Normal sugar level after breakfast

Many people claim that having a heavy breakfast is normally a good thing. However, in this unlikely situations where one works as soon as they are done with breakfast, things might change a bit. While heavy breakfast is a great way to start the day on any other circumstances, the lockdown has ensured that the meal that we eat is not fully digested due to the lack of movement. Those who eat heavy breakfast often experience a slump. This happens because eating causes blood sugar to rise. The rise in blood sugar level may ensure that a person starts feeling the lack of energy.

Eat little but often

While having a heavy lunch or breakfast it is preferred that a person eats in moderation and frequently. Instead of having a huge breakfast make sure that you eat light food in proportion. Having few dry fruits or fruit after regular intervals can prove as a boon not only to your health but also cures the problem of feeling sleepy after breakfast. A few nuts or a piece of fruit will definitely come in handy and solve the problem of feeling energy levels going south.

Getting a good night’s sleep

One of the most common reasons why one feels sleepy is because of a lack of sleep. The human body needs a certain amount of sleep and rest to make sure that it is in its best functioning capacity after it is well-rested. Make sure you go to bed early and give your body the much-needed rest.

Go for a walk

Squeezing in a quick workout or better yet, going for a morning walk is the best way to ensure that one is filled with energy. Going for a morning walk or walking after a meal can help many people feel less tired and sleepy. Walking does not only help with digestion but also makes sure that one's body is functioning to its required potential.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

