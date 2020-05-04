I Can Be Eaten For Breakfast Lunch And Dinner, Who Am I? Find Out The Answer Here

Amazon.in is conducting various quizzes regularly. The latest quiz has left Amazon users scratching their brains. So here are all the details you need to know about this latest quiz. Take a look.

Amazon latest quiz answers

The Coronavirus lockdown has led to multiple services being completely shut. Many online shopping websites are only delivering important goods. So to keep their customers hooked, Amazon has started quizzes.

These quizzes will the customers win various prizes. This quiz started on May 1, 2020, and will last till May 23, 2020. Prizes include electronics rice maker and coffee machine. Before answering the latest quiz question, it is important to understand how to play the game. The quiz is easy but can make you scratch your brain. Below are some of the important details regarding the quiz, the latest quiz question, and its answer. Take a look.

How to play the Amazon quiz to win exciting prizes?

Step-1 Download the Amazon app.

Step 2- Open and Sign in

Step 3- Find Amazon Pick a Hobby Quiz. In case you are unable to find it you can directly look up the term “quiz” in the app’s search bar.

Step 4- If you are using the search bar option then once you find the quiz it will lead you to a Fun Zone image.

Step 5- The fun zone image will have a list of all quizzes.

Each of these quizzes have one question with four options. So the latest question in this quiz is, “I can be eaten for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. I come in many forms, some like me boiled or fried and some like me as an omelette. What am I?”

Options-

Rice

An Egg

Eggplant

Carrot

The correct answer is “An Egg”.

