Nagpur Police Express Love For 'Tarri Poha', Netizens Say 'should Be National Breakfast'

Amid growing threat of coronavirus pandemic, Nagpur Police has been actively spreading awareness on social media. However, their latest tweet does not talk about masks and hand sanitizers but 'Tarri Poha'. Tarri Poha, a savoury Maharashtrian dish is enjoyed by hundreds of people across the nation.

Taking to Twitter, the police department posted a photograph of the dish served in a plate along with three bowls of side dishes. Along with the enticing photograph, they explained that Tarri Poha might be food to people, but it was an “emotion” in Nagpur.

Tarri Poha might be a food to u but in Nagpur, it's Emotion❤️#AnytimeBreakfast #StayHome pic.twitter.com/Ed5WGRLvP2 — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) June 19, 2020

'Tamatar kidhar hai?'

Their tweet has not only been liked by food lovers but of hundreds of people who have lauded the taste of the simple Indian dish. Since shared on June 19, the post has been liked by 2.6 thousand people and has been retweeted by over 400 people. While many people have showered the post with joyful comments about the dish, many others have shared their memories.

Tarri poha from the ground near LIC building was an amazing experience.

Wait for fresh batch of tarri to be made, scramble to score the tomato piece 😋 yum yum



I miss nagpur@aahataha — kunal vaidya (@kunal_vaidya) June 19, 2020

सर..होटल बंद के दौर में ये " आपत्तिजनक " फ़ोटो है..

हमारे मुंह में पानी आ रहा है..हमें भी चाहिए..हमें भी चाहिए.. — Dharmendra Khamele (@DharmendraKham7) June 19, 2020

Tamatar kidhar hai 😉 — TheWhiteWalker (@Tauseef12356591) June 19, 2020

लेकिन नागपूर में ऐसी प्लेट मिलती कहा है सर😯 — Dhiraj Pawar (@Abhishe76416381) June 19, 2020

3 months se nhi khaya😢 pic.twitter.com/ILxhoFeYwH — Aniket Pathrabe (@aniket_pathrabe) June 19, 2020

Should be the National Breakfast ❤️ — Ashutosh Date (@ashu_d08) June 19, 2020

Last week, Nagpur Police shared an advisory post that urging people to follow one of the important precautionary measures – wearing masks. However, giving a hilarious twist to it, they have used Jethalal Champaklal Gada from popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to convey the message.

The photograph which was posted earlier today features Gada asking people what is their problem in wearing masks. Sharing the post, the police department has asked users to wear a mask wherever they go. In another Bollywood inspired meme, they illustrated the importance of holding on to one’s protective masks when going out. The meme inspired out of the popular Bollywood flick Kuch Kuch Hota Hai left the internet stunned as users lauded the wit and creativity of the police’s way of cautioning the public about the health safety measures.

