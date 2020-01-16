Filter Coffee In Mumbai: Top 3 Places In The City You Must Visit

The city of Mumbai is known for a variety of reasons. One of the best coffees can be found in the city of dreams. Be it the perfect cup of cold coffee with whipped cream or the traditional hot filter coffee, this city shall not disappoint you. There are many places in Mumbai one can visit for coffee. Some of the best places for filter coffee are the south Indian restaurants. Their mix for the filter coffee is just correct and served in a beautiful gold glass/cup. Listed below are some of the best places where you need to head to get your hands on for the best filter coffee in Mumbai:

Filter coffee in Mumbai: Top 3 filter coffee places in Mumbai to head to

1) Arya Bhavan

This beautiful South Indian restaurant serves one of the best filter coffees in Mumbai. They are all about the coffee: from great filter coffees to even their latest coffee ice cream, they have it all. They also serve some lip-smacking dosas, idlis, and chutneys. One must come early and be prepared to wait in line to try some great dishes and filter coffee at this place.

2) Swati Snacks

This is another great place to try when searching for some great dishes and filter coffee. They are good not only with their filter coffee but also serve some great kesar masala chai. This is one of the best places to have filter coffee in Mumbai.

3) Cafe Mysore

This is another great place if you want to try some filter coffee in Mumbai. It is located in Matunga. This south Indian outlet serves some amazing idlis, sambar, dosas at lightning speed. Their service is quick, neat and the food tastes great. One must visit this place when searching for the perfect filter coffee in Mumbai.

