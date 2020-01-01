Food Festivals In Pune: Best Food Festivals To Attend In Pune

Food festivals bring a variety of food dishes and cuisines and that is truly a paradise for all food lovers. Many people across the country come and visit these festivals to try on different cuisines. India also has a wide variety of cuisines and dishes. Speaking of which, many food festivals are held in Pune, India, where they provide some delicious food items. Let us take a look at some of the food festivals in Pune.

ALSO READ | Whole Foods Christmas Eve Hours: Know What Time The Store Opens And Closes

Foods festivals in Pune

Grub Fest

Grub Festival is held in March every year, this fest happens in three cities, Mumbai, Pune, and Delhi. Along with culinary workshops, organic food markets and live music. This fest also has a mini arena for food trucks to gather called the Grub Mile. For entertainment, they also screen movies about food.

ALSO READ | Chittorgarh Thali Restaurants: Saffire Garden & Others With Best Foods & Services

Jashn-E-Kebab

This event will be held in January 2020 at The Cafe, Hyatt Regency. You can also book your tickets online on BookMyShow. The event offers you live music and some delicious food. The food will be made by Chef Qureshi. Jashn-E-Kebab is one of the awaited festivals of Pune.

ALSO READ | Sleep Quality Can Be Improved By Consuming These Healthy Foods

Great Grand Buffet

The event will be held from December 26, 2019, to January 20, 2020, at Grand Pavilion, Pune. This is an ideal space for family and friends to spend some time and taste some great food. The prices of the multi-cuisine menu start from ₹ 630. They have veg staters, buffet to la carte. You can register for it online without fees.

ALSO READ | Processed Foods And Diabetes: Here Is How These Two Are Connected