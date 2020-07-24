GK Questions 2020 For July 24 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.
1. The Pilotless target aircraft, fabricated at the Aeronautical Development Establishment, Bangalore, is --------------------.
2. Thomas Cup is associated with ------------------.
3. The telescope is used for viewing ---------------.
4. The velocity of sound in air (under normal condition) is --------------.
5. The third highest national award given for distinguished service in any field is ------------.
6. Theory of Idealism was expounded by George Hegal, Bishop George and Berkeley According to this ------------------.
7. The transport fleet of Air Force consists of ------------.
8. The term used to describe a sudden fall of a government, brought about by illegal force is called ------------.
9. The term used in billiards is ---------------.
10. To which country does the present UN Secretary-General belong?
11. The term butterfly is associated with --------------.
12. The term steeplechase is associated with which of the following sports?
13. Vir Chakra (a medal) is made up of -----------------.
14. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
15. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
16. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
17. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
18. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
19. Triple antigen provides immunity to children against all of the following disease, except ---------------.
20. Weight of an object put in a satellite orbiting in space around the earth is ------------.
21. UNO Day is on ---------------.
22. Tiruchirapalli is situated on the river ----------------.
23. The UN charter was finalized at ___ and become effective on ___.
24. Trans World Airlines is an International Airline of -----------------.
25. To which country did the first Secretary-General of the UN belong?
26. To which of the following country Olympic Airways belong?
27. The XV Asian Games are scheduled to be held at -------------.
28. The total number of members of the UN Security Council is ---------------.
29. The third crusade was led by ----------------.
30. War of the Roses was --------------.
Answer- Lakshya
Answer- badminton
Answer- distant objects
Answer- 343 m/sec
Answer- Padma Bhushan
Answer- mathli is an illusion and that the only reality that which exists mentally
Answer- All of the above
Answer- loup de' etat
Answer- blank line, break, bolting, cannon, cue, hazard, in-oft
Answer- South Korea
Answer- swimming
Answer- Horse Racing
Answer- standard silver
Answer- a ten rupee's note will not buy you
Answer- to do it
Answer- as merry a band of children as I have ever seen before or since.
Answer- what should a science of mental life be
Answer- and has to see a doctor.
Answer- polio
Answer- reduced to zero
Answer- 24th October
Answer- Cauvery
Answer- San Francisco, 24th October 1945
Answer- United States of America
Answer- Norway
Answer- Greece
Answer- Qatar
Answer- 15
Answer- All of the above
Answer- civil war in England
