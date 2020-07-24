GK Questions 2020 For July 24 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Top GK Questions for July 24, 2020

1. The Pilotless target aircraft, fabricated at the Aeronautical Development Establishment, Bangalore, is --------------------.

Lakshya

Cheetah

Nishant

Arjun

2. Thomas Cup is associated with ------------------.

badminton

billiards

lawn tennis

table tennis

3. The telescope is used for viewing ---------------.

distant objects

near objects

small objects

living cells

4. The velocity of sound in air (under normal condition) is --------------.

30 m/sec

320 m/sec

343 m/sec

3,320 m/sec

5. The third highest national award given for distinguished service in any field is ------------.

Padma Vibhushan

Padma Bhushan

Padma Shri

Bharat Ratna

6. Theory of Idealism was expounded by George Hegal, Bishop George and Berkeley According to this ------------------.

mathli is an illusion and that the only reality that which exists mentally

good was a pleasure and that evil was pain

base of knowledge is sense-experience, that is, observations governed by scientific principles

all knowledge is derived from sensory experience, by observing and experimenting

7. The transport fleet of Air Force consists of ------------.

IL-765

Boeing-731

AN-352

All of the above

8. The term used to describe a sudden fall of a government, brought about by illegal force is called ------------.

credit squeeze

loup de' etat

deficit financing

deflation

9. The term used in billiards is ---------------.

blocking, held the ball, holding, jump ball, pivot

target, field, flight, bullseye

auxiliary point system, rabbit punch, break, cut

blank line, break, bolting, cannon, cue, hazard, in-oft

10. To which country does the present UN Secretary-General belong?

Ghana

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

11. The term butterfly is associated with --------------.

kabaddi

swimming

boxing

wrestling

12. The term steeplechase is associated with which of the following sports?

Boxing

Chess

Rowing

Horse Racing

13. Vir Chakra (a medal) is made up of -----------------.

bronze

gold gilt

standard silver

None of the above

14. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

In these days of inflation

a ten rupee's note will not buy you

even an ordinary meal.

No error.

15. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

He persisted

to do it

in spite of my advice

No error.

16. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

The long-awaited moment at last came,

and we set out for the station

as merry a band of children as I have ever seen before or since.

No error.

17. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Our conception of

what should a science of mental life be

has changed considerably since James' time.

No error.

18. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

He is not coming tomorrow

as he is having a pain in the chest

and has to see a doctor.

No error.

19. Triple antigen provides immunity to children against all of the following disease, except ---------------.

diphtheria

polio

tetanus

whooping cough

20. Weight of an object put in a satellite orbiting in space around the earth is ------------.

the same as on the earth

slightly more than that on the earth

less than that on the earth

reduced to zero

21. UNO Day is on ---------------.

20th July

24th October

14th November

12th February

22. Tiruchirapalli is situated on the river ----------------.

Cauvery

Tapti

Krishna

Ganga

23. The UN charter was finalized at ___ and become effective on ___.

San Francisco, 24th October 1945

Dumbarton Oaks, 5th March 1944

Yalta, 2nd February 1945

Teheran, 24th October 1943

24. Trans World Airlines is an International Airline of -----------------.

United Kingdom

United States of America

Russia

Scandinavia

25. To which country did the first Secretary-General of the UN belong?

Austria

Sweden

Burma

Norway

26. To which of the following country Olympic Airways belong?

France

Greece

Hong Kong

Indonesia

27. The XV Asian Games are scheduled to be held at -------------.

Qatar

Hiroshima

Beijing

Jakarta

28. The total number of members of the UN Security Council is ---------------.

5

10

15

20

29. The third crusade was led by ----------------.

Richard I of England

Fredrick Barbarossa of Germany

Philip II of France

All of the above

30. War of the Roses was --------------.

the civil war in England

religious-cum-political war between the Lutherans Catholics in Germany

the war between Syrian and Roman forces

None of the above

GK 2020 Answer

1. The Pilotless target aircraft, fabricated at the Aeronautical Development Establishment, Bangalore, is --------------------.

Answer- Lakshya

2. Thomas Cup is associated with ------------------.

Answer- badminton

3. The telescope is used for viewing ---------------.

Answer- distant objects

4. The velocity of sound in air (under normal condition) is --------------.

Answer- 343 m/sec

5. The third highest national award given for distinguished service in any field is ------------.

Answer- Padma Bhushan

6. Theory of Idealism was expounded by George Hegal, Bishop George and Berkeley According to this ------------------.

Answer- mathli is an illusion and that the only reality that which exists mentally

7. The transport fleet of Air Force consists of ------------.

Answer- All of the above

8. The term used to describe a sudden fall of a government, brought about by illegal force is called ------------.

Answer- loup de' etat

9. The term used in billiards is ---------------.

Answer- blank line, break, bolting, cannon, cue, hazard, in-oft

10. To which country does the present UN Secretary-General belong?

Answer- South Korea

11. The term butterfly is associated with --------------.

Answer- swimming

12. The term steeplechase is associated with which of the following sports?

Answer- Horse Racing

13. Vir Chakra (a medal) is made up of -----------------.

Answer- standard silver

14. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Answer- a ten rupee's note will not buy you

15. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Answer- to do it

16. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Answer- as merry a band of children as I have ever seen before or since.

17. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Answer- what should a science of mental life be

18. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Answer- and has to see a doctor.

19. Triple antigen provides immunity to children against all of the following disease, except ---------------.

Answer- polio

20. Weight of an object put in a satellite orbiting in space around the earth is ------------.

Answer- reduced to zero

21. UNO Day is on ---------------.

Answer- 24th October

22. Tiruchirapalli is situated on the river ----------------.

Answer- Cauvery

23. The UN charter was finalized at ___ and become effective on ___.

Answer- San Francisco, 24th October 1945

24. Trans World Airlines is an International Airline of -----------------.

Answer- United States of America

25. To which country did the first Secretary-General of the UN belong?

Answer- Norway

26. To which of the following country Olympic Airways belong?

Answer- Greece

27. The XV Asian Games are scheduled to be held at -------------.

Answer- Qatar

28. The total number of members of the UN Security Council is ---------------.

Answer- 15

29. The third crusade was led by ----------------.

Answer- All of the above

30. War of the Roses was --------------.

Answer- civil war in England

