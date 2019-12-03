Wine Lovers Rejoice! Here’s A List Of Vineyards To Visit Near Mumbai Right Away

India has seen a rise in the popularity of wine and wine businesses. This subsequently led to a rise in wine tourism too. Many vineyards are now venturing into the hotel business by having huge hotels with wine tasting facilities for the ones who opt to stay there. In this way, even the traveller benefits by getting a full-fledged wining experience.

Mumbaikars are blessed if they are wine lovers. Nashik is the main hub of wine production in the country. If you drive for about four hours from Mumbai, you will be transported to a wine haven. Nashik also has many popular wine manufacturing companies that account for a major chunk of the Indian-produced wines.

List of vineyards to visit near Mumbai

1. Sula Wine Resort, Nashik

No winery list is complete without the mention of Sula vineyards. Sula Vineyards hosts two staying options- Beyond By Sula and The Source At Sula. Each room at this vineyard is complete with a unique wining experience and gives a sprawling view of the vineyard fields.

The Source At Sula also offers the option to choose treehouses if you like. Each package is complete with a wine tasting package as well. Sula Vineyards offers one of the finest wines in the country.

2. Fruzzante – The Chikoo Winery, Dahanu

Ever heard of wine made out of chikoos? That was our reaction as well. But Fruzzante is one of the first wineries in India to offer wine made out of the popular Dahanu-Gholvad chikoos. In addition to chikoos, Fruzzante also prepares wine out of fruits like pineapple, mango, and even strawberry.

The winery is run by a family of farmers who also have a resort adjacent to the winery where one can opt to stay. People who opt to stay The Hill Zill Resort get a free wine tour where the guide will also help you understand the entire process. If you are lucky enough, you might get to taste almost all of their amazing varieties of wine.

3. Vallonné Vineyards, Igatpuri

Vallonné Vineyards offers a splendid range of wines for its visitors. The small boutique winery is on the way to Nashik. If you are looking for a weekend getaway, then you will be delighted to know that Vallonné Vineyards also offer four rustic rooms to stay at.

Pune’s famous restaurant,Malaka Spice has also set up a branch here. So you can rest assured that you will be having a great wining and dining experience here. Also, the winery offers no wifi or TV because its all about enjoying nature.

