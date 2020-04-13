Foods To Eat On Empty Stomach To Gain Maximum Health Benefits

Health has turned out to be a priority now like never before. People today are eating selectively and have been switching to various forms of diet. When it comes to health there are certain foods that provide maximum benefit when eaten on an empty stomach. Listed below are various foods to eat on an empty stomach. Read on:

Healthy diet tips: Foods to eat on empty stomach

1) Watermelon

Watermelon is one of the best fruits to consume on an empty stomach. The fruit, which comprises of higher water content, is very light and nutritious. Watermelon is good for the eyes and heart. It also satiates those sugar cravings and is comparatively low on calories than donuts, cupcakes, etc.

2) Papaya

This is one of the best foods to consume when looking for improving digestion. Papaya is also quite helpful to relieve menstrual pain. This rich and easily available fruit also helps prevent heart diseases. One can also use the papaya peel on their skin to add to their glow. It is very high in fiber and water content.

3) Almonds

Almonds are extremely healthy and help maintain a good balance of vitamins and minerals. They are better when soaked in water for a while. Almonds provide Vitamin E, Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acid. They also help fix your protein and fiber deficiencies. Almonds are also beneficial to patients suffering from cancer and diabetes.

4) Lemongrass and ginger tea

Good water-based lemongrass and ginger tea is not only good for soothing those nerves but also benefits your health. Lemongrass and ginger tea helps your lungs by opening up blocked airways. It also helps in burning fat and providing energy. It even aids in improving digestion.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.