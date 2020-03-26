The Debate
WinCo Foods Store Hours And Senior Hours Amid COVID-19 Outbreak: Updated Details

Shopping

WinCo Foods store hours have been updated and have been announced by the store amidst Coronavirus outbreak. Read on to know the details and when to shop.

Written By Anushka Pathania | Mumbai | Updated On:
winco store hours

As the world is battling the COVID-19 spread, many countries have been in lockdown to curb the spread of the disease. Amidst total shutdown, grocery stores, healthcare, and other essential services are supposed to remain open in order to serve and cater to the daily needs of the public. WinCo stores are one such supermarket chain that is ensuring a safe shopping environment for its customer and that the people get their essentials. Read on to know when to shop and other details about it.

Is WinCo open? What are WinCo Foods working hours?

WinCo Foods is an American supermarket chain with retail stores spread in the country. Looking at the gravity of the Coronavirus outbreak, the store has cut down its operational hours. Given below are the working hours for WinCo Foods:

  • Sunday 7:00 am - 10:00 pm

  • Monday 7:00 am - 10:00 pm

  • Tuesday 7:30 am - 10:00 pm

  • Wednesday 7:00 am - 10:00 pm

  • Thursday 7:30 am - 10:00 pm

  • Friday 7:00 am - 10:00 pm

  • Saturday 7:00 am - 10:00 pm

WinCo senior hours for a special category of people

The official website of WinCo foods has announced that from March 21st, the store will offer a special shopping hour for the vulnerable population to shop for essentials. The special shopping hours are from 6 AM to 7:30 AM on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This has been done in order to ensure safe shopping for a certain group of people and help them avoid crowds. The category of people who can shop during the special shopping hour are as follows:

  • Senior citizens (60 years and above)

  • Vulnerable population

  • WinCo employees and owners

Picture Courtesy: Mehrad Vosoughii Unsplash

First Published:
