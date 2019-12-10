French Toast Recipe: Make This Tasty Breakfast Dish At Home

Breakfast is termed to be the most important meal of the day. Hence, we see parents emphasising more on kids’ breakfast patterns all the time. For this, one such dish is the delicious French Toast. It looks appealing and can be eaten with different sauces and variations. They can be made in half an hour and can be either salty or sweet depending on the recipie. Here is the guide to making this breakfast recipe at home.

Ingredients

For this healthy breakfast recipe, you will need bread slices, or loaf, butter, eggs. You can also use just egg whites. Furthermore, you will need some sugar, salt-pepper, chopped garlic, fresh cream, cherries, honey and seasoning.

Sweet French Toast recipe

Step 1: For the sweet French Toast recipe, take a small bowl and beat the eggs properly. Add some powdered sugar and mix well. Dip the bread in the egg batter for 20 seconds until its nicely dipped and moist.

Step 2: Now take a pan and add some butter or oil to it. Nicely place your bread slices and let the egg cook on low flame. Flip both sides until brown and crisp.

Step 3: Your simple sweet French Toast is ready. Take a clean plate and place your bread slices on it. You can add a layer of fresh cream and honey and coat your toast. Serve this breakfast with some cherries and it is ready to gobble.

Salty French Toast recipe

Step 1: For the salty French toast recipe, take a small bowl and beat the eggs properly. Add some powdered pepper, salt, mixed seasoning, and finely chopped garlic. Dip the bread in the egg batter for 20 seconds until its nicely dipped and moist.

Step 2: Just like above, repeat the same process in the pan. Nicely place your bread slices and let the egg cook on low flame. Flip both sides until brown and crisp.

Step 3: Your simple salty French toast is ready. Take a clean plate and place your bread slices on it. You can add a layer of garlic sauce, ketchup, or mayonnaise. Serve them with some shredded chicken or veggies and it ready to gobble.

