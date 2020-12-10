Viral: US Mom Converts Daughter's Dirty Sock Into A Exhibit, Daughter Contributes

Coming up with a very creative idea, a woman named Xep Campbell, transformed her daughter's sock into a miniature art exhibit after it was left on the floor for too long. Calling it a ‘sociological experiment’, the woman added on a label to it so that her daughter could pick it up. However, the daughter came out to be even more savage as she shamed her game and added a pedestal to it.

The sock exhibit

As the game kept exaggerating, the woman added on barnyard animals as onlookers who have come to see the week long sock. In the caption she wrote, “On the evening of Thanksgiving when I went to bed I noticed one of Kestrel's socks on the bathroom floor. I decided not to toss it in the hamper but instead see how long it would stay there, sort of a sociological experiment. Today, a week later, it remained, so I decided it must be intentional and deserved recognition as such. I made this little label hoping it would motivate her to pick it up. Oh no. She sent me a text message asking if I had done it. When I got home, she said "I made a pedestal for it!" She gamed my shame. I figured as long as it was on display, it deserved an audience so the barnyard animals arrived. They find it very fascinating”.

Read: Fans Demanding Justice For CarryMinati And Other Top Viral Stories Of The Past Week

When the woman got to know that the post has gone viral and she started getting book offers, she urged netizens to donate to an amazing organization called Jumping Mouse Children's Center. Talking about the organization, she wrote, “They do play-based therapy that changes the lives of children who have experienced trauma. They rely partially on community donations to keep therapy accessible to children in need. Here is a link to their donation page if you are so inclined. You can even make your gift In Honor of The Forgotten Sock”.

Read: 10 Viral Stories Of 2019 Proves That Humanity Still Exists

Amused by the post, netizens took over the comment section. One Facebook user wrote, "You should sell the exhibit to highest bidder for your charity". Netizens can be seen tagging their friends in the comment section. Another person wrote, "This is the best I’ve seen in a long long time...BRAVO".

Read: Black Panther Spotted In Goa, Man Discovered With 3 Kidneys: Viral News Of The Week

Also Read: CarryMinati Posts First Video After Row With YouTube, Clarifies 'mithai Ki Dukan' Comment

(Image Credits: Facebook/XepCampbell)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.