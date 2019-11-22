From Toning To Clearing Scars: Amazing Benefits Of Apples For Skin

As we are all aware of the well-known proverb, ‘An apple a day keeps the doctor away’, consumption of this humble fruit is very beneficial for health. It is not only good for your health, but also for your skin. Apples contain vitamin A, vitamin B complex, vitamin C, and minerals. Reportedly, this vitamin-rich fruit helps in detoxifying your liver, boosting your immunity, ease your irritating bowel syndrome, helps in weight loss, treats indigestion, improves blood circulation and detoxifies your body.

Below are some incredible benefits of apples which will help you attain a glowing skin.

Amazing benefits of Apples for skin

A natural toner

Apples are nutritious and benefit the skin greatly by acting as a natural toner. It tightens your skin, improves blood circulation and also makes the skin better. It also helps in balancing the skin’s pH levels which eases the overproduction and discharge of oils from the skin. Apply the pulp of a raw apple on your skin, it will work as a natural toner.

Keeps the skin supple

Apples are a boon for people who have dry skin. Apples with nourishing and hydrating properties offer your dry skin with the right quantity of fluid to make it supple. Take an apple and cut it into slices and rub it on your face. Let the juice settle on the skin until it dries up. Doing this can help balance the pH levels and lessens the dryness of the skin.

Treats acne, blemishes and dark spots

Apples are beneficial for skin and help get rid of acne, blemishes and dark spots. For most people, acne is a common skin problem that leads to dullness and damages the skin. For people who are sensitive to chemical-based cream and ointments, apple can prove to be a natural alternative to get rid of these skin issues.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers regarding a medical condition.

