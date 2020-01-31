The Debate
Gajar Halwa Tart Recipe: Here's How To Prepare This Delicious Dish At Home

Food

Here is a recipe of Gajar Ka Halwa and Tart’s fusion. Read ahead to know more about how to make Gajar Ka Halwa Tart, in very easy steps at home and more.

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
gajar halwa tart recipe

Gajar ka halwa is everyone’s favourite winter Indian dessert. Gajar or carrot, is a winter vegetable that is eaten in abundance during the season and more so in the form of delectable halwa. Here is a recipe of Gajar Ka Halwa and Tart’s fusion. Read ahead to know more about how to make Gajar Ka Halwa Tart at home-

Recipe of Gajar Ka Halwa Tart

Ingredients

For the Tart

  • 500 gms white butter
  • 250 gms breakfast sugar
  • 100 ml milk full fat
  • 750 gms refined flour

For Gajar ka Halwa

  • 1 kg winter carrots
  • 200 gms ghee
  • 90 gms sugar
  • 200 gms khoya
  • 5 gms cardamom powder
  • 50 gms cashew nuts (crushed), fried
  • 50 gms almonds (crushed), fried
  • 400 ml full fat milk

For Rabdi

  • full-fat milk
  • grain sugar
  • green cardamom powder

 

How to make?

For the tarts

  • Cream butter and sugar together till light and fluffy, adding milk gradually.
  • Add the flour and mix thoroughly.
  • Let the sweet paste rest in the refrigerator for at least 6 hours.

For the carrot halwa

  • Heat the ghee in a heavy-bottomed pan and add grated carrots.
  • Cook till the carrots are soft and moisture has been drained out. Add the sugar and cook further.
  • Add full-fat milk to the carrots and reduce over slow heat.
  • Add the cardamom powder and nuts and khoya and cook over medium flame for further 20-25 minutes.

For Rabdi

  • Take full-fat milk in a thick bottom pan and reduce over medium heat until reduced to ¼ of the original quantity. Add sugar and mix well.
  • Cook for another 5-10 minutes until sugar dissolves.
  • Once done, remove from flame and add green cardamom powder. Let it cool, cream butter and sugar together till light and fluffy, adding milk gradually.
