Gajar Halwa Tart Recipe: Here's How To Prepare This Delicious Dish At Home

Gajar ka halwa is everyone’s favourite winter Indian dessert. Gajar or carrot, is a winter vegetable that is eaten in abundance during the season and more so in the form of delectable halwa. Here is a recipe of Gajar Ka Halwa and Tart’s fusion. Read ahead to know more about how to make Gajar Ka Halwa Tart at home-
Recipe of Gajar Ka Halwa Tart
Ingredients
For the Tart
- 500 gms white butter
- 250 gms breakfast sugar
- 100 ml milk full fat
- 750 gms refined flour
For Gajar ka Halwa
- 1 kg winter carrots
- 200 gms ghee
- 90 gms sugar
- 200 gms khoya
- 5 gms cardamom powder
- 50 gms cashew nuts (crushed), fried
- 50 gms almonds (crushed), fried
- 400 ml full fat milk
For Rabdi
- full-fat milk
- grain sugar
- green cardamom powder
How to make?
For the tarts
- Cream butter and sugar together till light and fluffy, adding milk gradually.
- Add the flour and mix thoroughly.
- Let the sweet paste rest in the refrigerator for at least 6 hours.
For the carrot halwa
- Heat the ghee in a heavy-bottomed pan and add grated carrots.
- Cook till the carrots are soft and moisture has been drained out. Add the sugar and cook further.
- Add full-fat milk to the carrots and reduce over slow heat.
- Add the cardamom powder and nuts and khoya and cook over medium flame for further 20-25 minutes.
For Rabdi
- Take full-fat milk in a thick bottom pan and reduce over medium heat until reduced to ¼ of the original quantity. Add sugar and mix well.
- Cook for another 5-10 minutes until sugar dissolves.
- Once done, remove from flame and add green cardamom powder. Let it cool, cream butter and sugar together till light and fluffy, adding milk gradually.