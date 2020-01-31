Gajar Halwa Tart Recipe: Here's How To Prepare This Delicious Dish At Home

Gajar ka halwa is everyone’s favourite winter Indian dessert. Gajar or carrot, is a winter vegetable that is eaten in abundance during the season and more so in the form of delectable halwa. Here is a recipe of Gajar Ka Halwa and Tart’s fusion. Read ahead to know more about how to make Gajar Ka Halwa Tart at home-

Recipe of Gajar Ka Halwa Tart

Ingredients

For the Tart

500 gms white butter

250 gms breakfast sugar

100 ml milk full fat

750 gms refined flour

For Gajar ka Halwa

1 kg winter carrots

200 gms ghee

90 gms sugar

200 gms khoya

5 gms cardamom powder

50 gms cashew nuts (crushed), fried

50 gms almonds (crushed), fried

400 ml full fat milk

For Rabdi

full-fat milk

grain sugar

green cardamom powder

How to make?

For the tarts

Cream butter and sugar together till light and fluffy, adding milk gradually.

Add the flour and mix thoroughly.

Let the sweet paste rest in the refrigerator for at least 6 hours.

For the carrot halwa

Heat the ghee in a heavy-bottomed pan and add grated carrots.

Cook till the carrots are soft and moisture has been drained out. Add the sugar and cook further.

Add full-fat milk to the carrots and reduce over slow heat.

Add the cardamom powder and nuts and khoya and cook over medium flame for further 20-25 minutes.

For Rabdi