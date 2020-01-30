Easy Hash Brown Recipe To Kick-start Your Mornings On A Delicious Note

Hash Brown is one of the most popular breakfast options across the globe. Individuals in different countries relish this lip-smacking vegetarian breakfast with a lot of enthusiasm. From fast-food giants like McDonald's to regular breakfast serving-eatery joints, you will find hash browns in every nook and crannies, especially in America and European countries. But have you ever thought of making this flavoursome dish at home? If not, then take a look at this super-easy hash brown recipe which you can prepare by following these steps.

Ingredients required for Hash Brown recipe

Four-Peeled Potatoes (without skin)

Five tbsps.-All Purpose Flour

Five tbsps.-Shredded Mozzarella Cheese

One to Two-Eggs

One-Onion (finely chopped)

Two tsps.-Chopped Coriander

One Tsp-Garlic (finely chopped)

One tsps.-Salt to taste

Five tbsps.-Oil

Black Pepper

Half Tsp-Red Chilli Powder

Hash Brown Recipe

Get rid of the starch

First, you need to shred all the peeled potatoes (without the skin) in a bowl with the help of a vegetable shredder. Then in a large glass bowl add about one litre of icy cold water, and give the shredded potatoes a good rinse. Strain the water from the potatoes with the help of a strainer and dry them completely.

Ingredients mix

In a different bowl add the starch-free and dried shredded potatoes. Now, it’s time to add all the main ingredients in this hash brown recipe. Add all-purpose flour, black pepper, red chilli powder, eggs, shredded cheese, salt, chopped garlic and onions in the bowl. Give all the ingredients a good mix and keep doing it until all of them are mised properly.

Frying time

The batter for your hash brown recipe is now ready. We need to fry the hash browns now. For frying use, a large frying pan and place it on medium heat. Add olive oil to it and the heat it for a minute. Once the oil is hot, place the potatoes batter on it in smaller quantities with the help of a spoon.

You can give shape to the hash browns according to your will — circle, oval or rectangular. Cook each side for a minimum of three to four minutes. The hash browns need to be cooked until they are golden brown.

Are you ready for some delicious Hash Browns?

Once golden brown, take the hash browns off the frying pan on some tissue papers. This will remove the excess oil. Your hash browns are ready to be served. Enjoy them hot with your favourite sauce or chutney.