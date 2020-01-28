Garlic Shrimp Pasta: Know How To Make This Scrumptious Dish At Home Under 30 Minutes

Garlic Shrimp pasta is one of the popular Italian dishes one can think of. The Garlic Shrimp pasta is one such Italia dish that you will find in almost every other Italian restaurant in your vicinity. Not only is this dish extremely flavoursome, but it also gives the correct amount of protein in your diet through shrimp. Let's take a look at the easy to make Garlic Shrimp pasta recipe, which you can prepare easily under 30 minutes.

Image Credit: Shutter Stock

The Garlic Shrimp Pasta Recipe

Ingredients

Salt to taste

Five tbsp-Olive oil

One Litre-Water

25 grams of Spaghetti Pasta

Shrimp

Seven big size Garlic cloves(minced)

Two tbsp-Butter

Two small chopped Onions

Black Pepper

Oregano

Half tsp-Paprika Powder

Three tbsp finely chopped Parsley

Two tbsp salted Butter

Garlic Shrimp Pasta Recipe

1. In order to make this pasta recipe, we need to first take a big saucepan and add water to it. On medium heat, let the water boil. Once it's boiled, add one-two tsp of olive oil in it. After that, add spaghetti pasta into the boiling water and let it cook for 10 minutes minimum.

2. The Garlic Shrimp pasta recipe requires you to stay focused, especially while cooking the spaghetti pasta, as you need your pasta to be al-dente. It basically means that your pasta should be cooked perfectly with ideal consistency. It should not be overcooked at all, but a slightly under-cooked.

3. Switch off the flame. Once the spaghetti is cooked to an ideal consistency, strain the water away and keep the pasta aside. Now in a different saucepan on medium flame, add 5 tsp of olive oil, 2 tbsp of butter along with two small chopped onions. Mix the three ingredients well and add minced garlic and one tbsp of chilli flakes into it.

4. Now its time to add the hero of the dish, the shrimps. Make sure you wash, peel and devein the shrimps properly before adding them into your spice mix. After adding the shrimps, add salt, some black pepper and paprika into the dish to make this pasta recipe delicious and flavoursome. Mix all the ingredients well with a light hand and let the shrimps cook for three minutes.

5. Your garlic shrimp sauce is ready. Now we need to add the drained and dried spaghetti pasta to your garlic shrimp pasta recipe. Also, add some finely chopped parsley to your garlic shrimp pasta recipe. Coat the spaghetti pasta with the garlic shrimp sauce and stir under it is coated completely.

6. Your lip-smacking garlic shrimp pasta is ready to be served. It is best eaten when hot and accompanied with a loaf of garlic bread.