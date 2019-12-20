Winter Soups To Make That Will Help You Deal With The Cold Weather

Ham and Navy soup

1 package dried navy beans

7 cups water

1 ham bone

2 cups diced ham

1/4 cup minced onion

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 pinch ground black pepper

1 bay leaf

1/2 cup sliced carrots

1/2 cup sliced celery

Take the rinsed beans and put them in a large boiling pan. Boil the beans for two minutes and let them cool for a minute. Add some cubed ham, ham bone, onion, salt and pepper and bay leaves. Boil the ingredients till the beans are soft. Keep stirring the bowl once in a while. Add some celery and carrots and let it boil. Remove the ham bone and serve the soup while it is hot.

Vegetable bean soup

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 medium carrots, diced small

2 celery stalks, diced small

1 medium yellow onion, diced small

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon dried thyme

Coarse salt and ground pepper

2 cans beans, rinsed and drained

1 can diced tomatoes

4 cups low-sodium vegetable broth

1/4 cup chopped parsley

In a large pan, heat a little bit of oil. Add some thyme and garlic along with salt and pepper and cook it until it smells pleasant. Add beans, tomatoes, some broth, and parsley and boil for some time. Serve the soup in separate bowls with some garnishing.

Read Healthy Winter Recipes | Here's How To Make A Delicious Cauliflower Crust Pizza At Home

Also read Cashew Nut Curry Recipe: How To Make A Malvani Curry With Cashew Nuts

Italian sausage and bean soup

3 tablespoons olive oil

12 Italian sausages

1 cup chopped onion

1/2 cup chopped prosciutto

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon dried, crushed red pepper

1 large head escarole, chopped

3/4 cup dry white wine

4 cans Great Northern beans, rinsed, drained

1 cup chicken stock

Freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Take a large pot and put some oil into it. Sauté the sausages. Transfer the sausages into a bowl. In the same oil, add some onions and sauté for five minutes. Add prosciutto and sauté 1 minute. Mix in garlic and crushed red pepper. Add wine, bean stock, and sausage and simmer for ten minutes. Add some salt and pepper into it and service is a bowl with some garnish.

Read Mutton Curry Recipe: How To Make Delicious Malvani Style Mutton Curry

Also read Patoli Recipe: Learn How To Cook This Traditional Malvani Dish For Dessert