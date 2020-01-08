Places In Mumbai To Find 'Ghevar' And Taste This Authentic Rajasthani Sweet Dish

Ghevar is one of the famous and best eaten traditional sweet dishes of Rajasthan. Ghevar is mainly prepared and eaten on the festival of Teej in India. It is a disc-shaped authentic sweet which is made of all-purpose flour and soaked in sugar syrup (Chashni). The different types of Ghevar are Mawa Ghevar, Malai Ghevar, and many more. So, if you want to get this authentic sweet’s taste in Mumbai, then here are some of the best places serving Ghevar in Mumbai!

Also read | Top 3 Best Places For Croissants In Mumbai.Check Out

Awesome Ghevar places in Mumbai to explore and taste

MM Mithaiwala

MM Mithaiwala is one of the famous places in Mumbai for traditional sweets of all kinds. Some of their popular sweets are Amrapali, Jalebi, Ghevar, White Golden Ice Halwa, Kesar Ghevar, Chandrakala (Gujiya), Kaju Katli, Gheir, Kaju Cake, and many more. Kesar Ghevar and Ghevar are the two types of Ghevar they serve, which are the best ones to have.

Location: Opposite Railway Station, Malad (W), Mumbai, MH 400064

Image source: @mmmithaiwalaofficial

Also read | Carb Free Sweets: Check Out The Best Places In Mumbai To Find Them

D. Damodar Mithaiwala

D. Damodar Mithaiwala offers a wide range of sweets that are eaten by a large number of people in Mumbai. One of the famous places to try in Mumbai for sweets serves some of these popular sweets such as Milk Chocolate, Rasgulla, Chocolate Cup, Assorted Traditional Platter, Kheer Kadam, Malai Sandwich, Sugar-Free Chocolate Barfi, and many more. They also serve some really yummy Ghevar's that people love to gorge on.

Location: Harganga Mahal, Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Road, Khodadad Circle, Dadar T.T East, Mumbai, MH 400014

Trupti

Trupti serves really tasty sweets at their shop, and some more yummy Ghevar's. The famous sweets that they have in their shop are Kaju Katli, Gheir, Gulab Jamun and Kaju Cake that people love the most. So, visit this place to have some tastiest Ghevarin Mumbai.

Location: Ground Floor, Palladium Mall, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Also read | Here Are Some Of The Best Places To Try The Yummy And Authentic Chicken Vada Pav In Mumbai

Shree Gangour Sweets

People have heard a lot about Shree Gangour Sweets Rasgullas and they never disappoint their customers with them. They serve some really delicious Ghevar to munch on, amongst other sweet dishes.

Location: Shree Gangour Sweets,14, Juhu Supreme Shopping Centre, Gulmohar Cross Road 9, Juhu, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400049

Image source: @thehungrymumbaikar

Also read | List Of Best Places To Gorge On The Famous Chinese Bhel In Mumbai