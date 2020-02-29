You Can Try Your Hand At Grape Plucking At This Telangana University

The Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University is offering one of a kind experience to people. The grape research station of the university is offering an opportunity for people to handpick grapes of their choice straight from the vine. As per reports, the university has a vineyard spread over 3.5 acres and has over 59 varieties of grapes.

Grape-plucking experience at Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University

G Ram Reddy, the principal of the University, recently spoke to a leading news daily about the on-going grape festival. The principal, who is also reportedly the head of the grapes research centre, revealed that the grapes in their vineyard are now ready for consumption. The principal further added that anyone can walk in, choose and pluck the grapes to purchase. The prices of the grapes range between ₹150-200 per kilo.

Image courtesy - Howard Bouchevereau on Unsplash

Ram Reddy also shed a light on the various types of grapes available at the festival. He revealed that the best variety of grapes is called Anab-e-Shahi. Reddy revealed furthermore that this season around, The Thomson Seedless grapes have gained special attention from buyers for their sweet taste and also hold importance to farmers as almost 90% farmers preferably grow them as they are profitable venture. Besides this, Kishmish Chorni, which is also known as the black beauty of grapes was also deemed to be one of the top sellers by Reddy.

Other grape varieties like Sharad Seedless, Bangalore Blue Seeded, Manikchaman, Zinfandel and Poosa Navrang are also some of the most well-known grape variety to come from the vineyards. Reddy concluded by stating that the sale of the yield goes on as long as the fruits last. The grape plucking festival is expected to go on till the last weekend of February.

