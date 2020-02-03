Gulab Jamun Dessert Parfait Recipe: Learn How To Make This Delicious Dessert

Gulab Jamun is considered to be among the best Indian desserts. It is basically fried dumplings that are soaked in sugar water. Here is a quirky Gulab Jamun dish mixed with parfait which gives it a new, refreshing in every bite. Read to know Gulab Jamun Parfait recipe:

Ingredients for preparing Gulab Jamun Dessert Parfait

For gulab jamun

1 cup of khoya

¾ cup of grated paneer or 100 grams of paneer

3 tablespoon all-purpose flour

2 tablespoon fine sooji (Rava or semolina)

½ teaspoon of cardamom powder

1 tablespoon of milk or add as required

¼ teaspoon of baking powder

Oil for deep frying the gulab jamun

For sugar syrup

250 grams of sugar

1 cup of water

1 tablespoon rose water

For completing the dessert dish

10 to 12 Small Gulab Jamun

Two Cups of Plain Yogurt

Half Cup of whipped Cream

One Teaspoon of Saffron

Three Tablespoons of Milk

Three Tablespoons of Water

One Teaspoon of Honey

Quarter Cup of chopped Pistachio

Instructions on how to make Gulab Jamun Dessert Parfait

Making gulab jamun dumplings

Take khoya in a bowl, mash it properly and leave no lumps. Then add grated paneer, rava, all-purpose flour, baking powder and cardamom powder to the mashed khoya. Mix it well. Add milk and start forming a dough with milk.

Do not knead and gently mix them. Cover the dough and keep aside for 30 mins. Make small dumplings from the dough. Cover them and keep aside.

Making sugar syrup for gulab jamun

Dissolve sugar in water and heat the solution and switch it off when it is dissolved. Add rose water and stir. Keep it aside. Allow it to cool.

Frying gulab jamun

Heat oil till its medium hot, lower the flame and wait for a minute. Then put the gulab jamun in the oil. Once they start to have tiny golden spots, keep on rotating them in the oil to make them evenly browned. Remove the gulab jamun.

Making gulab jamun

Place the hot gulab jamun in the sugar syrup. Keep the whole pan with the sugar syrup and gulab jamun, on a low flame for 2 minutes till the Jamun becomes soft. Use a large pan to keep the gulab jamun and easily stir them gently while they are simmering.

Finishing the Gulab Jamun Dessert Parfait

Start adding the cream with yoghurt to make it smooth and extra creamy. One can skip the cream and just make the whole parfait with Greek Yogurt. Then, add pistachio, saffron, honey, and cream to complete Gulab Jamun Dessert Parfait. Now, layer it with some gulab jamuns, nuts, saffron and decorate with some saffron-honey syrup on the top. The Gulab Jamun Dessert Parfait is ready to be served.

