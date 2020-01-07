Sweets Vs Desserts: Here's How The Two Are Different From Each Other

When you hear the words sweets or desserts, all you can think about is the delicious and decadence rich desserts and sweets bring to the palate. When you crave something sweet, anything works ranging from creamy cakes to ice-creams and delicious mithai.

However, less did you know there is a difference between sweets and desserts? It's surprising, right? Not many people are aware of the fact that sweets and desserts are different. Read here to know the difference between sweets vs desserts.

What is the difference between desserts and sweets?

Sweets are a one-course dish. Chocolates and candies are also called sweets in British English. It is a confection that contains sugar as the main ingredient. You must have heard the term ‘Sugar Confectionery’! Sweets can be used as a part of any dessert but not the vice versa.

On the other hand, desserts are one course of a full meal. They are made from different sweet ingredients. They contain foods such as confectionery dishes or fruits, and sometimes a beverage like wine or liqueur. It may include coffee, cheese, nuts, and other savoury delicacies that are prepared with utmost perfection.

The most basic difference between sweets and desserts are the way they have to be presented and eaten. A bar of chocolate is a sweet but melted and used in a cake, makes it a dessert. Candies can be eaten anywhere; desserts, on the other hand, need to be savoured and are generally consumed after a meal and consist of things such as cakes, pastries, and ice-creams.

