Gunde Ka Achaar: Here's How To Make This Lip-smacking Rajasthani Pickle At Home

Among the oldest traditional dishes of Rajasthani food, Gunde Ka Achaar recipe is one of the most loved by Rajasthani people. The main ingredient in the Gunde Ka Achaar recipe is Gunde, which is also known as Bird Lime. This pickle is also available plenty in the market. People make this Gunde ka Achaar at home and store it for the whole year.

Rajasthani Gunde Ka Achaar is very commonly made in Rajasthani households and is served during meals as a side dish. Gunde Ka Achaar recipe also can be the saviour when you are busy and cannot prepare Sabzi for lunch box with chapattis. So to try this delicious Rajasthani recipe at home, here is the perfect guide for you.

Other details for the Rajasthani Gunde Ka Achaar

Cuisine: Indian, Rajasthani

Course: Appetizer

Cooking Time: 45 minutes

Quantity: 500 grams

Image courtesy: @my_food_my_way

Try this tangy and lip-smacking Gunde ka Achaar recipe at home

Ingredients Gunde Ka Achaar Recipe

500 grams Gunde (Bird Lime)

1 tsp Asafoetida (Hing)

1 tsp Split Methi Seeds (Methi Kuria)

1 tsp Split Mustard Seeds (Rai Kuria)

1 tsp Fennel seeds (Sounf), roasted and crushed

1 tsp Turmeric powder (Haldi)

½ tbsp Red chili powder

3 tbsp Mustard oil

Salt as per taste

Instructions to make Gunde Ka Achaar Recipe (Bird Lime Pickle)

To prepare this Rajasthani Gunde Ka Achaar, the first step is to boil the Gunde in water until soft, trench the water of the Gunde, and remove the seeds and keep it separately to cool down.

Once this step is done, take a heavy-bottomed pan and heat the mustard oil in it. Once it is heated, put some asafoetida, the achaar masala and red chilli powder to it. Put salt as per the taste.

After 3 to 4 minutes, add the boiled Gunde and mix all the ingredients very well and stir fry for 5 to 6 minutes till the masala is well coated on pieces.

As this step ends, turn off the flame, and let the Gunde Ka Achaar cool down totally. As it cools down completely, store this Gunde Ka Achaar in pickle bottle which should be mostly of ceramic or glass containers.

Don’t forget to store the Gunde Ka Achaar in the refrigerator for 3 to 4 weeks or a month. As this Gunde Ka Achaar is like a fresh pickle, it only stays for a month or two if you do not store in the refrigerator.

Serve this Rajasthani Gunde Ka Achaar as a complement along with your meals for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

