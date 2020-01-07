Lilve Ki Barfi: A Delicious And Rajasthani Sweet To Try At Home

Lilve is also well-known as Green Gram, Green Chana, or Hara Chana. Lilve recipes can be used to make many possible and tasty food items like, green gram vegetables, green gram parathas, kachori, and here is one of the special sweet dishes that can be made with this vegetable. Lilve Ki barfi recipe is one of the special sweet dishes that can be prepared for any party, occasions or especially during winters. Lilve Ki Barfi recipe, a Rajasthani sweet dish, is a very popular and delicious food item to try at home. So, here is the easy barfi recipe of this Rajasthani dish.

Image source: @miss_dshree

Other details

Cuisine: Indian, Sweets

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 25 mins

Total time: 35 mins

Serves: 4 People

Ingredients for making Lilve Ki Barfi recipe

1 cup or (150 grams)-Lilve (Green gram)

4 cups or (150 grams)-Mawa

4 cups or (150 grams)-Sugar Powder

2 to 3 tsp of Desi Ghee

8 to 10 pieces of Cashewnuts

8 to 10 pieces of Almonds and Pistachios

4 pieces of Green cardamom

Instructions for making Lilve Ki Barfi recipe

Take some cashew nuts and almonds and slice them very thinly. Peel off the cardamom and crush the Ealichi’s into powder.

Wash the Lilve (green gram) properly, and keep it in a strainer and let the water dry thoroughly. As the water dries, grind the Lilve (green gram) to a fine paste.

Then take a pan and place it on the gas to heat and pour some ghee in the hot pan.

As soon as the ghee is hot, put the paste of Lilve in the pan and keep stirring and mixing, until the colour changes to dark green.

After some time, you will feel an aroma coming from the paste, keep roasting it until it starts sticking to the bottom of the pan.

Remove the roasted paste of Lilve Ki Barfi in a pot.

Let the pan heat on the gas, and take some Mawa, crush it and put it in the hot pan.

As you can see the Mawa starts changing its colour a bit. This indicates that the Mawa is baked. Take the Mawa off the gas and let it cool down while stirring.

As soon as the Mawa cools down, add the Lilve Ki Barfi’s paste and sugar powder to the Mawa and mix it well. Then add cardamom powder and half of the cut cashew & almonds and mix well.

Grease the plate with ghee, in which you will have to set the Lilve Ki Barfi.

Place the Lilve Ki Barfi mixture prepared in this plate with ghee and spread it well. After mixing this Barfi thickness is of ½ inch. Now put the remaining cashew, almonds, and pistachios slices on the Lilve Ki barfi mixture kept on the plate and press it well with the help of a spoon. Now keep the barfi to cool so that it sets well.

After setting the barfi, cut it into square shape equally, and heat the plate very lightly on the gas so that the barfi is free from the plate.

Serve the Lilve Ki barfi in a serving plate, so this Rajasthani recipe of Lilve Ki barfi recipe is ready.

