Rabodi Sabji Recipe And Ingredients Required To Prepare It At Home

Among the oldest traditional dishes of Rajasthani food, Rabodi Sabji is one of the most loved by Rajasthani people. The main ingredient in the Rabodi Sabji is Rabodi, which is prepared from Makai and Buttermilk. During the season of Makai, when it is available plenty in the market, people make this Rabodi at home and store it for the whole year.

This Sabji is prepared in Rajasthan when there is no vegetable available at home to cook, especially during winters. Rabodi Sabji is a simple recipe prepared by soaking the Rabodi in hot water until it becomes tender and cooked in curd along with other Indian spices.

Rabodi Sabji is served with hot chapattis and rice. It is a very healthy recipe as it is made of Makai and buttermilk. This delicious Marwari dish can be prepared very fast and easily at home. So, here is the delicious and healthy recipe for this popular Rajasthani food to try at home.

Also read | Makki Ka Dhokla, A Rajasthani Dish And An Easy Recipe To Prepare It At Home

Other details for the Rajasthani dish of Rabodi Sabji

Cuisine: Indian, Rajasthani

Course: Lunch/ Dinner

Cooking Time: 20 minutes

Serving: 2 People

Also read | Papad Ki Sabzi: Know How To Prepare This Rajasthani Dish With These Easy Steps

Ingredients for the Rabodi Sabji

1 cup Rabodi

½ cup Curd (Dahi / Yogurt)

1 Onion, finely chopped

2 Green Chillies

1 tsp Cumin seeds (Jeera)

¾ tsp Red chili powder

¼ tsp Turmeric powder (Haldi)

1 tsp Coriander Powder (Dhaniya)

Salt, to taste

1 tbsp Cooking oil

Water, boiling water, as required

Image source: @royal_recipes_ragxsbalunda

Also read | Mawa Kachori - Lip-smacking Rajasthani Mawa Kachori Recipe You Must Try

How to make Rabodi Sabji, a special Rajasthani food

To start with Rabodi Sabji recipe, the first step is to break Rabodi into smaller size pieces. Then, immerse them completely in boiling water and soak it for about 10 mins or until it becomes soft.

On the other side, heat oil in a pan. Add cumin seeds and let it crackle. Add the finely chopped onions and green chillies and sauté till onions turn golden brown.

Add the spices, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, salt and mix everything well.

Add the beaten curd and cook it on low flame while waiting for the oil to drift on top.

Trench the softened Rabodi from water and put it to the curd mixture. Cook the Rabodi Sabji for about 5 to 7 minutes on low flame. Add some water if the Sabzi thickens up.

Garnish the Rabodi Sabji with freshly chopped coriander leaves and your Sabji is ready

Serve Rabodi Sabji with chapattis or steamed rice for a healthy lunch or dinner.

Image source: @geetas_cooking

Also read | Panchkuta Ki Sabzi: Here Is The Recipe Of This Mouth-watering Rajasthani Cuisine