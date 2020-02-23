Grilled Paneer Salad Recipe To Make At Home For A Healthy Dinner

Paneer is one such food item that is relished by kids and adults both. It also marks to be a supplement for many who workout. Grilled paneer salad with a twist of little sauces of veggies just makes it a perfect bowl for dinner. Here is a step by step to making the grilled paneer salad at home for a healthy breakfast.

Grilled paneer salad recipe ingredients

For the grilled paneer salad recipe, you will need a chunk of paneer, yellow-red bell peppers, olives, baby corn, fresh mint leaves, garlic. For the dressing, you will need some pesto sauce, olive oil, mayonnaise, mixed herbs and lime. Make sure all your veggies are cut precisely in equal shapes.

Step 1: For the grilled paneer salad recipe, your paneer has to be nice and crispy. Make sure you cut the paneer into big sized pieces. Then take a pan and pour some butter or ghee. Place the paneer pieces on the pan and let them turn crispy on both sides. Once it starts turning brown, sprinkle some herbs, salt, pepper and cook on low flame. For a better taste, sort some finely chopped garlic in some butter and then layer the mixture on the grilled paneer.

Step 2: To make one of the most healthy paneer dishes, take all your veggies and cut them into small pieces. Take another pan and saught the veggies in olive oil. Once crisp, sprinkle mixed herbs again. Then move ahead with the dressing.

Step 3: Once your veggies are nicely sauteed, take a big bowl and mix the paneer and veggies together. Then add some pesto sauce to the bowl and mix everything. Garnish the bowl with mayonnaise and your paneer salad is ready to serve. This healthy bowl can be relished for dinner and can also be eaten for mid-meals.

(Image courtesy: Shutterstock)