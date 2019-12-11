Punjabi Cuisine: Cook Punjabi Dal Makhani For Your Next Dinner Party | Recipe Inside

Dal Makhani is one of the favourite dishes in India. The dish has originated from Punjab. It is usually prepared for dinner at home. Punjabi dal makhani is also a popular dish abroad. Almost all the restaurants serve dal makhani as their main course. Dal makhani is loaded with butter which makes it even more delicious. This vegetarian Punjabi dal makhani can be served along with rice, parathas, Rotis, or even naan. Know how to cook this yummy dish with the instructions given below:

Ingredients

2 cups urad dal

8 cups of water

2 tbsp of salt

1 tbsp of ginger

2 tbsp of butter

1 tbsp of oil

2 tbsp of shahi jeera

1 tbsp of Kasoori Meethi

2 cups of tomato puree

1 tbsp chili powder

1 tbsp of sugar

1/2 cups of cream

Green chillies

Directions

Add 1 cup of salt and ginger to the dal. Cook until it is tender

Heat butter and oil in a large oven. Add the jeera shahi and the methi Kasoori. Later, add tomato puree, remaining salt, chilli powder, and sugar as they begin to splutter.

Stir over high flames until the oil is separated.

Add the cooked dal and boil. The consistency should be such that when shaken, the dal will move freely, otherwise add some water.

Leave it uncovered until it is well blended. stir some cream in it

Serve it with green chilies

It usually takes up to 2-3 hours for the preparation of this delicious Punjabi dish. You can even add a drip of ghee/butter on the top for a delicious taste

Tip:

It is always better to soak dal overnight for the preparation.

