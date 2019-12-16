Kaali Daal Recipe | Here's How To Prepare This Delicious North Indian Dish At Home

Kaali Daal a.k.a. Daal Makhani is a very popular North Indian dish. It is associated with the kind of comfort one gets with moms cooking, hence it is also called ‘Maa ki Daal’. The daal is actually a good source of protein and carbs. Here is the recipe for Kaali Daal. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Photo Of Recipe Combining Noodles With Oranges Makes Netizens Uneasy

Recipe for Kaali Daal

Ingredients

1 cup split urad daal (black lentils)

3 cups of water

2 large thin sliced onions

2 green chilies

Pinch​ of asafoetida

Salt

2 tablespoons neutral oil (like vegetable, canola or sunflower)

2-inch piece of ginger

1 tablespoon garlic (minced)

2 large tomatoes (chopped into cubes)

2 teaspoons coriander

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/2 teaspoon red chili powder

1/2 cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons ghee

Also Read | Chicken Afghani Recipe For You To Try For Dinner This Weekend

How to make Kaali Daal?

Soak the urad daal (black lentils) in a bowl of water, overnight.

Boil the soaked lentils with 3 cups of water, 1 sliced onion, green chillies, asafetida, and salt till they are very tender.

Set it aside.

In a separate pan, heat the oil and fry the other onion until soft.

Add the ginger and garlic and fry for 1 minute.

Add the tomatoes, coriander, cumin, and red chilli powder and fry for about another five minutes.

Add the reserved boiled lentils and enough water to make a thick gravy-like consistency and mix well.

Simmer for about ten minutes.

Pour in the whisked cream and mix well.

Turn off the fire/ gas.

In another small pan, heat the ghee and add the cumin seeds.

Cook till they stop spluttering.

Pour this into the lentils (it will all sizzle) and mix well.

The delicious Kaali Daal is ready.

It is best served hot with naans (tandoor-baked leavened Indian flatbread).

Also Read | Pakistani Biryani Offer A Perfect Blend Of Tastes And Fragrance; Check Out The Recipe Here

Source : Instagram (@my_bong_kitchen)

Also Read | Delicious Two Ingredient Dessert Recipes That Will Satiate Your Taste Buds

Source: Instagram (@365daysofeating )