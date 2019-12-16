Kaali Daal Recipe | Here's How To Prepare This Delicious North Indian Dish At Home

Kaali Daal a.k.a. Daal Makhani is a very popular North Indian dish. It is associated with the kind of comfort one gets with moms cooking, hence it is also called ‘Maa ki Daal’. The daal is actually a good source of protein and carbs. Here is the recipe for Kaali Daal. Read ahead to know more-
Recipe for Kaali Daal
Ingredients
- 1 cup split urad daal (black lentils)
- 3 cups of water
- 2 large thin sliced onions
- 2 green chilies
- Pinch of asafoetida
- Salt
- 2 tablespoons neutral oil (like vegetable, canola or sunflower)
- 2-inch piece of ginger
- 1 tablespoon garlic (minced)
- 2 large tomatoes (chopped into cubes)
- 2 teaspoons coriander
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
- 1/2 teaspoon red chili powder
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 2 tablespoons ghee
How to make Kaali Daal?
- Soak the urad daal (black lentils) in a bowl of water, overnight.
- Boil the soaked lentils with 3 cups of water, 1 sliced onion, green chillies, asafetida, and salt till they are very tender.
- Set it aside.
- In a separate pan, heat the oil and fry the other onion until soft.
- Add the ginger and garlic and fry for 1 minute.
- Add the tomatoes, coriander, cumin, and red chilli powder and fry for about another five minutes.
- Add the reserved boiled lentils and enough water to make a thick gravy-like consistency and mix well.
- Simmer for about ten minutes.
- Pour in the whisked cream and mix well.
- Turn off the fire/ gas.
- In another small pan, heat the ghee and add the cumin seeds.
- Cook till they stop spluttering.
- Pour this into the lentils (it will all sizzle) and mix well.
- The delicious Kaali Daal is ready.
- It is best served hot with naans (tandoor-baked leavened Indian flatbread).
Source : Instagram (@my_bong_kitchen)
Source: Instagram (@365daysofeating )