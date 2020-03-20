The Debate
Healthy Restaurant Meals: Non-salad Dishes To Eat At Chinese And Mexican Restaurants

Food

Listed below are some of the healthy restaurant meals, other than salad. You can try some of these non-salad meals at Chinese and Mexican restaurants.

healthy restaurant meals

One of the healthiest lunch options to consume is home-cooked food, but if the option has sailed off then consuming a healthy restaurant meal can prove to be a good option. While the salad section might be a good option that may necessarily not fill one's stomach. Here are some of the healthiest restaurant meals, other than salad, one can consume at Chinese and Mexican restaurants:

Healthy restaurant meals that are not salad

Zoodles Primavera at Olive Garden

This meal just gets better with every bite. Zucchini, broccoli, carrots, tomatoes, red peppers, and mushrooms make for a whole basket of vegetables. Along with the veggies, the chicken and shrimp added just to make it a perfect mixture of 'red' and 'green'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Olive Garden (@olivegarden) on

Rotisserie-styled meat sandwich at Subway

Those who are on a strict budget and need to run on-the-go then this menu offered by Subway is the perfect option. It is a good balance of meat like chicken and vegetables too. Also, it is a better option than gulping on the even more processed and packed food.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Official Subway (@subway) on

Grilled Cool Wrap at Chick-fil-A

Wraps are often over-looked for being unhealthy. But this grilled cool wrap offered at the restaurant is a low-key healthy option other than salad. Many won't stay hungry till dinner and it fills one's stomach for longer hours.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@chickfila) on

SkinnyLicious Grilled Salmon at The Cheesecake Factory

Seafood is known to be a rich source of protein. Hence, any grilled fish menu with some veggies as sides can always be a healthy option. This is one of the most-loved dishes at the restaurant.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Suly_fit_journey (@suly_fit_journey) on

