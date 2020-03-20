Healthy Restaurant Meals: Non-salad Dishes To Eat At Chinese And Mexican Restaurants

One of the healthiest lunch options to consume is home-cooked food, but if the option has sailed off then consuming a healthy restaurant meal can prove to be a good option. While the salad section might be a good option that may necessarily not fill one's stomach. Here are some of the healthiest restaurant meals, other than salad, one can consume at Chinese and Mexican restaurants:

Healthy restaurant meals that are not salad

Zoodles Primavera at Olive Garden

This meal just gets better with every bite. Zucchini, broccoli, carrots, tomatoes, red peppers, and mushrooms make for a whole basket of vegetables. Along with the veggies, the chicken and shrimp added just to make it a perfect mixture of 'red' and 'green'.

Rotisserie-styled meat sandwich at Subway

Those who are on a strict budget and need to run on-the-go then this menu offered by Subway is the perfect option. It is a good balance of meat like chicken and vegetables too. Also, it is a better option than gulping on the even more processed and packed food.

Grilled Cool Wrap at Chick-fil-A

Wraps are often over-looked for being unhealthy. But this grilled cool wrap offered at the restaurant is a low-key healthy option other than salad. Many won't stay hungry till dinner and it fills one's stomach for longer hours.

SkinnyLicious Grilled Salmon at The Cheesecake Factory

Seafood is known to be a rich source of protein. Hence, any grilled fish menu with some veggies as sides can always be a healthy option. This is one of the most-loved dishes at the restaurant.

