Healthy Snacks Like Oatmeal And Khakras That You Should Keep At Work

A regular 9-to-5 desk job and sitting all day in an air-conditioned cabin is our daily routine for most of us. But when those mid-afternoon hunger pangs hit at work, it is always tempting to reach out at vending machine. However, relying on the same standbys and also not getting many variations, is not everyone’s choice. So, here we have listed some of the healthy snacks which you should include in your daily life.

ALSO READ: Snacks That Are Healthy And Tasty For Quick Bites During Winters

Apple slices with peanut butter

Apples and peanut butter taste perfect together. Apples are high in fibre and polyphenol antioxidants which improves. While on the other hand, peanut butter is fairly high in calories. A medium apple with 1 tablespoon (15 grams) of natural peanut butter provides a nice balance of sweet flavour with crisp and creamy textures at under 200 calories.

Popcorn

By popcorn, we mean the ones that can be made at home and not the ones that are available in the movie theatre. Popcorn is high in fibre. Popcorn is a whole grain. The three cups of Popcorn is a huge serving in compare to other crunchy, salty snacks like chips. Another key to ensuring Popcorn’s nutritional value is you can add flavour it with cumin, cinnamon or any other herbs.

ALSO READ: Paneer Recipes: Til-e-Paneer And Other Easy And Quick Snacks To Make At Home

Spicy-Sweet Chickpea Oatmeal

This fast and easy food is go-to grab during busy days when we barely have time to leave our chairs. Cook your oatmeal according to packet instructions. Once cooked, stir in the desired amount of nut butter. Finish by topping with a berry yoghurt and a sprinkling of crushed banana chips.

Khakhra

Khakras is one of the best healthy food to munch on. You can avoid those buttery khakras and opt for baked, non-oily and wheat khakhras. Not only khakhras will keep you full for longer but along with that, they are also not heavy for the stomach.

ALSO READ: Gujarati Cuisine: These Savoury Snacks Are Worth Trying

ALSO READ: Top Healthy Snacks That Will Help Lower Your Cholesterol Levels