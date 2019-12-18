Loveroll Recipe: Cook This Exotic Dish For Your Loved One On A Special Date

Lovers Roll is an European exotic and scrumptious recipe. This recipe is ideal for a date night or if you are cooking dinner for a special someone. Here are details about the ingredients and how to make this delicious dish-

Exotic loverroll recipe

Ingredients:

Lemon juice

Avocado

Nori

Sesame seeds

Cucumber

Crabsticks

Salmon roe

Ginger

Wasabi

Soy sauce

Sushi rice

Rice vinegar

Sugar

Salt

Read: Chicken Shawarma: Easy And Delicious Recipe That You Must Try At Home

For rice:

Place the rice and cover with cool water in a mixing bowl.

Place the rice over the water, sprinkle and repeat 2 to 3 times or until the water is clear.

In a medium saucepan, place the rice and 2 cups of water and place over high heat.

Bring the to a boil.

Reduce the heat to the lowest setting and cover once it starts to boil.

After fifteen minutes of cooking, remove from heat and let stand for 10 minutes, sealed.

In a small bowl, add the rice vinegar, sugar and salt and steam for 30 to 45 seconds in the microwave.

Turn the rice into a large mixing bowl of wood or glass and add the mixture of vinegar.

Fold thoroughly to combine and coat each grain of rice with the mixture.

Allow to cool at room temperature before using to make sushi.

Read: Salad Recipe | Try Making This Chilled Indian Udon Noodles Salad Easily At Home

For rolls:

To avoid browning, squeeze the lemon juice over the avocado.

Cover a plastic wrap bamboo rolling pad.

Cut nori sheets crosswise in half.

Lay 1 sheet of nori on the covered plastic mat, shiny side down.

Wet your fingers with water and scatter the rice uniformly over the nori around 1/2 cup.

Sprinkle the sesame seeds with the rice.

Turn over the nori sheet to lower the rice side.

Place 1/8 in the center of the sheet of the cucumber, avocado and crab sticks.

Take the edge of the mat nearest to you, keep the fillings with your fingers in place and roll it into a tight cylinder using the cylinder form pad.

Remove the mat and set aside.

Cover with a damp cloth.

Repeat until all of the rice has been used.

Cut each roll into 6 pieces, sprinkle with salmon roe.

Read: Check Out The Recipe For Cinnamon Roll Coffee Cake

Read: Healthy Recipe Of Beetroot Halwa - A Perfect Dish To Satisfy Your Hunger