Loveroll Recipe: Cook This Exotic Dish For Your Loved One On A Special Date

Lovers Roll is an European exotic and scrumptious recipe. This recipe is ideal for a date night or if you are cooking dinner for a special someone. Here are details about the ingredients and how to make this delicious dish-
Exotic loverroll recipe
Ingredients:
- Lemon juice
- Avocado
- Nori
- Sesame seeds
- Cucumber
- Crabsticks
- Salmon roe
- Ginger
- Wasabi
- Soy sauce
- Sushi rice
- Rice vinegar
- Sugar
- Salt
For rice:
- Place the rice and cover with cool water in a mixing bowl.
- Place the rice over the water, sprinkle and repeat 2 to 3 times or until the water is clear.
- In a medium saucepan, place the rice and 2 cups of water and place over high heat.
- Bring the to a boil.
- Reduce the heat to the lowest setting and cover once it starts to boil.
- After fifteen minutes of cooking, remove from heat and let stand for 10 minutes, sealed.
- In a small bowl, add the rice vinegar, sugar and salt and steam for 30 to 45 seconds in the microwave.
- Turn the rice into a large mixing bowl of wood or glass and add the mixture of vinegar.
- Fold thoroughly to combine and coat each grain of rice with the mixture.
- Allow to cool at room temperature before using to make sushi.
For rolls:
- To avoid browning, squeeze the lemon juice over the avocado.
- Cover a plastic wrap bamboo rolling pad.
- Cut nori sheets crosswise in half.
- Lay 1 sheet of nori on the covered plastic mat, shiny side down.
- Wet your fingers with water and scatter the rice uniformly over the nori around 1/2 cup.
- Sprinkle the sesame seeds with the rice.
- Turn over the nori sheet to lower the rice side.
- Place 1/8 in the center of the sheet of the cucumber, avocado and crab sticks.
- Take the edge of the mat nearest to you, keep the fillings with your fingers in place and roll it into a tight cylinder using the cylinder form pad.
- Remove the mat and set aside.
- Cover with a damp cloth.
- Repeat until all of the rice has been used.
- Cut each roll into 6 pieces, sprinkle with salmon roe.
