Kiwis are small fruits that have a lot of flavour and plenty of health benefits. Their green flesh is tangy and sweet. It is also full of nutrients like vitamin C, vitamin K, vitamin E, folate, and potassium. They also have a lot of antioxidants and are a good source of fibre. Their small black seeds are edible, as is the fuzzy brown peel, though many prefer to peel the kiwi before eating it. Read ahead to know what are the health benefits of consuming Kiwi in your diet-

Benefits of Kiwi

Helps treat asthma

The high amount of vitamin C and antioxidants that kiwis contain actually helps treat people with asthma. A study held by a lifestyle daily from 2000 found that there is a beneficial effect on the lung function among those who consumed fresh fruit regularly, including kiwis. Fresh fruit like kiwi may even reduce wheezing in susceptible children.

Boosts the immune system

Kiwis are nutrient-dense and full of vitamin C. In fact, just one kiwi provides about 273 percent of your daily recommended value. Vitamin C is an essential nutrient when it comes to boosting your immune system to ward off disease A study held by a lifestyle daily found that kiwis may support immune function and reduce the likelihood of developing cold- or flu-like illnesses. This is especially true in at-risk groups like adults over the age of 65 and young children.

Reduces blood clotting

In addition to helping us manage our blood pressure, kiwis can actually reduce blood clotting. A study from the University of Oslo found that eating two to three kiwis a day significantly lowered the risk of blood clotting. They were also found to reduce the amount of fat in the blood. Researchers said that these effects were similar to those of a daily dose of aspirin to improve heart health.

Reduces risk of other health conditions

Oxidative stress can result in damage to our DNA. This can lead to health problems. Partially thanks to its antioxidants, as it is found from an older study held by a leading lifestyle daily that regular consumption of kiwi or kiwi extract reduces the likelihood of oxidative stress. Since oxidative DNA damage is strongly linked to colon cancer, regular kiwi consumption could lower your risk of colon cancer, too.

DISCLAIMER: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.