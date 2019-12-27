The Debate
A Fruit Cupcake Recipe For Beginners Trying Their Hand At Desserts

Food

Here is a fruit cupcake recipe for all those who have a sweet tooth but are too lazy. Check out this recipe that you can easily try at home.

Written By Yash Tripathi | Mumbai
fruit cupcake

When it comes to easily prepared delicious desserts, cupcakes are one of the best amongst them. Cupcakes are loved by everyone and it is an excellent dessert to present your guests on a get-together. Even an amateur can prepare fruit cupcakes easily at home without breaking much sweat. Here is a simple fruit cupcake recipe-

Ingredients of Fruit Cupcakes Recipe

  • 100 grams of butter
  • 100 grams of castor sugar
  • One sweet lime
  • Two eggs
  • 100 grams of flour
  • One teaspoon of baking powder

Also Read | Kankada Jhola recipe for all the non-vegetarians foodies out there

For the Cupcake Filling:

  • Two tablespoons of sugar syrup
  • Four tablespoons of chopped prepared fruit
  • One tablespoon of candied ginger

For the Cupcake Topping:

  • 125 ML whipped cream
  • Sprigs of mint

Also Read | Trinidadian style chicken is an exotic yet simple dish you can make for dinner; see recipe here

Instructions: How to Make Fruit Cupcakes at home

Step One:

Take cream butter and mix with sugar properly. Once the mixture is prepared, start pouring the beaten eggs gradually in the mixture. Now, start folding in flour and baking powder and add the mixture in it to make it soft.

Step Two:

Start preparing muffin moulds and oil it nicely or roll in with paper cases. Start baking the moulds at 180 degrees centigrade for ten to fifteen minutes. Now, allow it to cool down.

Also Read | Jam tarts recipe: Learn how to make this mouth-watering delicacy at home easily

Step Three:

Now, scoop out the centre from the cupcakes to make them hollow. Put all the filling ingredients like sugar syrup, chopped prepared fruit, and candied ginger on the hollow spaces. To make it appear more delicious, top it with whipped cream and mint sprigs creatively.

Enjoy this simple recipe of fruit cupcakes and serve your loved ones. It can be preserved in the refrigerator and can be consumed for two to three days. Make sure to follow each step perfectly for preparing the dish without any fault.

Also Read | Chocolate Cake Pops recipe to end the year on a sweet and delicious note

Published:
