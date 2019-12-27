A Fruit Cupcake Recipe For Beginners Trying Their Hand At Desserts

When it comes to easily prepared delicious desserts, cupcakes are one of the best amongst them. Cupcakes are loved by everyone and it is an excellent dessert to present your guests on a get-together. Even an amateur can prepare fruit cupcakes easily at home without breaking much sweat. Here is a simple fruit cupcake recipe-

Ingredients of Fruit Cupcakes Recipe

100 grams of butter

100 grams of castor sugar

One sweet lime

Two eggs

100 grams of flour

One teaspoon of baking powder

For the Cupcake Filling:

Two tablespoons of sugar syrup

Four tablespoons of chopped prepared fruit

One tablespoon of candied ginger

For the Cupcake Topping:

125 ML whipped cream

Sprigs of mint

Instructions: How to Make Fruit Cupcakes at home

Step One:

Take cream butter and mix with sugar properly. Once the mixture is prepared, start pouring the beaten eggs gradually in the mixture. Now, start folding in flour and baking powder and add the mixture in it to make it soft.

Step Two:

Start preparing muffin moulds and oil it nicely or roll in with paper cases. Start baking the moulds at 180 degrees centigrade for ten to fifteen minutes. Now, allow it to cool down.

Step Three:

Now, scoop out the centre from the cupcakes to make them hollow. Put all the filling ingredients like sugar syrup, chopped prepared fruit, and candied ginger on the hollow spaces. To make it appear more delicious, top it with whipped cream and mint sprigs creatively.

Enjoy this simple recipe of fruit cupcakes and serve your loved ones. It can be preserved in the refrigerator and can be consumed for two to three days. Make sure to follow each step perfectly for preparing the dish without any fault.

