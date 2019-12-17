Shawarmas In Kolkata: List Of Restaurants Serving City's Tastiest Shawarmas

Shawarma is a Lebanese dish of thinly minced meat like chicken, beef, goat, lamb, and sometimes turkey rolled into a piece of flatbread, also known as pita bread. The bread is prepared with chickpeas and is usually baked. The roll is stuffed with sides like hummus, tahini, pickles, vegetables, and sometimes even french fries. Getting a hand on some authentic and tasty shawarmas might not be difficult in Kolkata. Read more about some restaurants that serve the tastiest shawarmas.

1: Lebneh:

This place is located at a premium position in South Kolkata. The restaurant offers a host of delicacies at pocket-friendly prices. From delicious and juicy wraps to low-calorie salads, this restaurant is very famous among people of all age groups. Lebneh derives its nomenclature from labneh, strained cheesy middle-eastern curd which is one of the basic ingredients of Lebanese cuisine. The thing that makes them different from others is their endless vegetarian picks. This one is a must-visit place for the vegetarians.

2: Go Lebanese:

This is one of the oldest Lebanese eateries in Kolkata. This restaurant still manages to attract its customers by consistently maintaining its quality and taste. It is located at Deshapriya Park and their Shawarma rolls are a must-try on your next visit. However, one thing to keep in mind if you are looking for a place where you can relax and have a bite of your food, then better skip this place as it is essentially a take-away shop.

3: New Vesselka:

This is also a take-away food joint, waving its magic wand around all the customers in the city. Vesselka in Ukranian means “rainbow” and true does it stand by its name, according to its customers. This restaurant in Kolkata provides an array of cuisine from Middle-eastern and Lebanese to Mexican, Continental and many more. Although they make middle-eastern delicacies only on prior order, the dishes are worth a try. If you have got some time in your hand, prior-order their speciality Kebab Alcaabat Koftesy.

4: Shawarma Nation:

Shawarma Nation is the newest yet the delicious place to have the shawarma in Kolkata. The restaurant has it all great menu, tastier food and drinks, amiable hospitality and a smart and hygienic interior. The Shawarma Nation seems like the perfect package for savouring Lebanese Delicacies. The restaurant is located at the heart of Lords Bakery More, near South City Mall. Though it has quite a restricted menu yet it has become a favourite joint among many due to their confidence of serving 96% fat-free food.

