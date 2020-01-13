Here's A Quick Gajak Recipe That You Must Check Out Right Away

Gajak is quite a popular North Indian dish which is best enjoyed during the cold season. This healthy recipe is traditionally prepared on Makar Sankranti. This festival is one of the most auspicious days and it is celebrated throughout India. Makar Sankrant marks the arrival of spring season and bids adieu to the chilly winter season. Most sought after and traditional delicacies are cooked during this festival and Gajak is one of them. Getting a perfect crunch without making it very difficult to bite, can be a difficult task while you prepare Gajak for the very first time. However, you can follow this quick recipe to prepare this delicious dish at home.

Learn how to make Gajak - popular Lohri recipe

Ingredients for Gajak recipe (4 servings)

1/2 cup roasted sesame seeds

200 gm sugar

2 tablespoon water

1/4 cup cashews

2 tablespoon ghee

How to

Step 1

To make one of these popular Lohri recipes, take a rectangular-shaped tray. Grease the tray with the help of ghee or butter and keep it aside. In a large heavy-bottomed pan, roast the sesame seeds. Make sure you dry roast them on low heat and wait until they turn brown. Keep it aside.

Step 2

Take a pan and combine sugar, ghee, and water. Cook on a medium flame and heat it until the mixture turns thick and syrupy. Take it from the heat and fold in sesame seeds and cashew nuts. Mix well and then transfer it to the tray. You can level the mixture with the help of a flat spatula.

Step 3

As the mixture gets hot, keep it aside and wait until it cools down. Once it is cooled down, you can now separate the cut pieces. You can serve them or store them in an air-tight container. Your special Lohri recipe is ready to be served. Your family members and friends will praise you for your exceptional culinary skills.

