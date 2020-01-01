Phaanu Recipe: Relish The Rich Flavours Of This Garhwali Cuisine With Your Loved Ones

Phaanu is a popular dish which is loved by many people. Originated in Uttarakhand, Phaanu is prepared with lentils like Chainsoo, which are native to Uttarakhand. There are various types of lentils used to prepare this delicious Garhwali cuisine. Gahat, Arhar or green moong are various types of lentils used for Phannu recipe. Prepare this delectable Phannu dish for your loved ones and family members and they will be impressed by your incredible cooking skills. Here are the steps and ingredients for Phaanu recipe.

Phaanu recipe

Ingredients for Phaanu recipe

Gahat or Kulath (Horse gram) – 250 gm

Oil – 100 ml ( preferably mustard oil)

Garlic – 4 to 5 cloves

Ginger – 1/2 inch piece

Green chillies – 3 to 4

Jakhiya or Cummin seeds – 1 tablespoon

Asafoetida – a pinch

Dry coriander powder – 1/2 tablespoon

Turmeric powder – 1/4 tablespoon

Water – 3 cups

Salt – 1 tablespoon or to taste

ALSO READ | Gujarati Basket Chaat: Here's How To Make This Scrumptious Dish

ALSO READ | Karela Fry Recipe: Learn How To Make This Scrumptious Dish

Steps for Phannu recipe:

Step 1

Take a bowl and add gahat dal along with water to the bowl. If you want to use arhar dal, then you can soak this dal. While many of the lentils usually need to be soaked overnight, you can soak this dal for 2-3 hours. Make sure you add appropriate amounts of water to the bowl.

Step 2

After the dal gets soaked properly, wash and rub the dal simultaneously under running water. This will help easy removal of the see covering. Then, grind the dal in a thick mixture, so make sure you don't use huge amounts of water to grind the dal. Along with the dal grind green chilies, ginger and garlic.

Step 3

Take a pan and add some oil to it. Heat the pan on a medium flame. Make small pancakes out of the daal paste. Make sure that you use only half of the mixture to make these cutlets.

Step 4

Take some water and mix the remaining paste. Simmer the paste and water so that proper consistency is formed. Then take a pan and heat some oil. Add jakhiya seeds and asafoetida to the oil. Then add gahat paste, coriander powder, turmeric powder, and salt to the oil.

Step 5

Cook all these ingredients for about 10 minutes. Cook this Garhwali cuisine on a medium flame. Then add the cutlets you prepared to the gravy. Simmer occasionally for about 15 minutes. Your Phannu recipe is now ready to be served.

ALSO READ | New Year Food: Top Trifle Recipes You Must Try This New Year

ALSO READ | A Paniyaram Can Make For A Very Healthy Breakfast. Learn How To Make It