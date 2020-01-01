Urad Ke Pakore: Learn To Make This Scrumptious Garhwali Cuisine

The festive season is here and it's time to have lots of sweet delicacies. While it feels good to relish on the sweety-sugary foods, you may have had enough of that. If you want to try something spicy, then you are in the right place. Urad Ke Pakore is a traditional cuisine of Uttarakhand which is prepared with Urad Dal, a type of pulse. These spicy pakoras are good to eat as snacks. They are served usually for breakfast or during the evening tea time. You can also serve this scrumptious recipe during family functions. Here are the steps and ingredients to make Urade Ke Pakore.

How to make Urad Ke Pakore - a conventional Garhwali Cuisine?

Ingredients to make Urad Ke Pakore

Urad Dal – 500 gm

Finely Chopped Onions – 1 Teaspoon

Jeera Powder – 1 Teaspoon

Garam Masala – 2 Teaspoon

Sesame Seeds – 5 gm

Green Chillies – 5-7

Coriander leaves – 1/2 bunch

Salt – To taste

ALSO READ | Gujarati Basket Chaat: Here's How To Make This Scrumptious Dish

ALSO READ | Patra Recipe: Learn How To Make This Scrumptious Gujarati Snack

Steps to make Urad Ke Pakore

Step 1

Take a bowl and add Urad Dal along with water. Add water in proper amounts. Avoid adding extra water to the bowl or less water, adding water amounts in the required amount will help you prepare the recipe easily. Soak Urad Dal for 8-10 hours.

Step 2

The next day, strain all the water from the bowl. Separate the water and the soaked Urad Dal. Then, grind the soaked Urad Dal into a fine paste. You can grind it using the mixer or by traditional means.

Step 3

Take a bowl and add the mixture to the bowl. Then add jeera powder, salt, garam masala, finely chopped onions, finely chopped coriander, and chilies. Mix all these ingredients together. Make sure that you mix all of them together so that the ingredients blend well.

Step 4

Make small balls of the mixture prepared. Apply water on your hands while preparing the balls so that the mixture does not stick to your hands. Flatten the mixture and coat the mixture with sesame seeds.

Step 5

Take a pan and heat oil. Keep the flame medium, this will ensure that the pakoras are deeply fried and will avoid burning. Once turned golden brown, take the pakoras in a plate and serve it with chutney of your choice. Your Urad Ke Pakore is ready to be served.

ALSO READ | Top Healthy Snacks That Will Help Lower Your Cholesterol Levels

ALSO READ | New Year Food: Top Trifle Recipes You Must Try This New Year