Paneer Chilli Recipe: The Easiest Way To Make This Lip-smacking Appetizer

Paneer chilli is an appetiser which is quick and easy to make. It is full of tasty and crunchy vegetables filled with different flavours. The paneer is stir-fried and cooked in different sauces which gives the dish a tangy taste. Paneer is also one of the main ingredients used in cooking when it comes to vegetarian food. Here’s a step by step recipe of paneer chilli to cook for your next get-together-
Read Paneer Bhurji: A Recipe Every Office Goer Must Try At Home
How to make paneer chilli?
Ingredients:
-
2 tbsp All-purpose flour (Maida)
-
1.5 tbsp Cornflour
-
1 tsp Soy sauce
-
1 tbsp Green chilli sauce
-
1 tbsp tomato ketchup
-
1 tsp Ginger garlic paste
-
¼ tsp Salt
-
Water
-
1 Chopped Onion
-
1 Chopped Capsicum
-
Chopped Spring onion
Read Paneer Kofta: Here Is Recipe To Cook That Perfect & Delicious Paneer Kofta At Home
Method:
Read Paneer Recipes In An Indian-Chinese Style That Anybody Can Try At Home
- For the marination, mix 2 tablespoons of maida, 1.5 tablespoons of cornflour, 1 teaspoon of soy sauce, 1 tablespoon of green chilli sauce, 1 tablespoon of tomato ketchup, 1 teaspoon of ginger garlic paste and ¼ teaspoon of salt.
- Add ¼ cup of water and mix all the ingredients in a bowl into a thin paste.
- Cut cube size pieces of paneer and coat the paneer with the mixture.
- Take a pan and put some oil in the pan to heat. Fry the pieces of paneer in the pan till they turn golden brown.
- Strain the excess oil by putting them in a different container.
- For the gravy, add a little oil in a pan and let it heat.
- After the oil is heated enough, add chilli, ½ teaspoon of ginger and ½ teaspoon of garlic.
- Add chopped onion, capsicum and 1 tablespoon each of soy sauce, green chilli sauce and tomato ketchup.
- In a bowl, take 1 tablespoon of cornflour and add ¼ cup of water to it.
- Pour it in the pan and add fried paneer, garnish it with spring onion and serve hot.
Read Paneer Recipes: Til-e-Paneer And Other Easy And Quick Snacks To Make At Home