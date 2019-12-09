Paneer Chilli Recipe: The Easiest Way To Make This Lip-smacking Appetizer

Paneer chilli is an appetiser which is quick and easy to make. It is full of tasty and crunchy vegetables filled with different flavours. The paneer is stir-fried and cooked in different sauces which gives the dish a tangy taste. Paneer is also one of the main ingredients used in cooking when it comes to vegetarian food. Here’s a step by step recipe of paneer chilli to cook for your next get-together-

How to make paneer chilli?

Ingredients:

2 tbsp All-purpose flour (Maida)

1.5 tbsp Cornflour

1 tsp Soy sauce

1 tbsp Green chilli sauce

1 tbsp tomato ketchup

1 tsp Ginger garlic paste

¼ tsp Salt

Water

1 Chopped Onion

1 Chopped Capsicum

Chopped Spring onion

Method:

For the marination, mix 2 tablespoons of maida, 1.5 tablespoons of cornflour, 1 teaspoon of soy sauce, 1 tablespoon of green chilli sauce, 1 tablespoon of tomato ketchup, 1 teaspoon of ginger garlic paste and ¼ teaspoon of salt. Add ¼ cup of water and mix all the ingredients in a bowl into a thin paste. Cut cube size pieces of paneer and coat the paneer with the mixture. Take a pan and put some oil in the pan to heat. Fry the pieces of paneer in the pan till they turn golden brown. Strain the excess oil by putting them in a different container. For the gravy, add a little oil in a pan and let it heat. After the oil is heated enough, add chilli, ½ teaspoon of ginger and ½ teaspoon of garlic. Add chopped onion, capsicum and 1 tablespoon each of soy sauce, green chilli sauce and tomato ketchup. In a bowl, take 1 tablespoon of cornflour and add ¼ cup of water to it. Pour it in the pan and add fried paneer, garnish it with spring onion and serve hot.

