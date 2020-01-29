Buttermilk Pancakes Recipe: Here's The Secret Stairway To The Best Buttermilk Pancakes

The perfect pancakes are light, fluffy, tender, and golden-brown. The new secret ingredient to pancakes is buttermilk. The very best of the pancakes are made with buttermilk. There is the trick of adding vinegar to milk to make your own buttermilk, if you wish so and if time permits. Buttermilk, combined with baking soda, is a major part of what gives these pancakes their lift, plus a subtle tangy taste. Here's the secret stairway to the best, fluffiest buttermilk pancakes. Read ahead to know more-

Ingredients

10 tablespoons unsalted butter (melted and slightly cold)

2 large eggs

2 cups buttermilk

1/2 cup milk (or buttermilk)

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

6 ounces fresh blueberries (optional)

How to make?

Fit a wire rack inside a rimmed baking sheet. Place the baking sheet in the oven and set the temperature to 225°F. This is for keeping the batches of pancakes warm until you're ready to serve.

Separate the eggs, placing the yolks in a medium bowl and the whites in a small bowl.

Add the buttermilk and milk to the egg yolks and whisk to combine. Add the melted, cooled butter and whisk to combine; set aside.

Place the flour, sugar, salt, baking powder, and baking soda in a large bowl and whisk to combine.

Pour the milk mixture over the flour mixture. Stir gently just until you no longer see any dry flour.

Add the egg whites to the batter and stir until you no longer see any unmixed whites.

Set the bowl aside and rest the batter for at least 5 minutes, or up to 1 hour. After resting, the batter should look thick and slightly foamy.

Place a large cast-iron or nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and add a pat of butter or a teaspoon of cooking oil. Warm until the butter foams but doesn't brown, or until the oil shimmers and moves smoothly across the skillet.

Using a 1/4 cup measuring cup or a big soup spoon, drop the pancake batter into the skillet. The batter should spread to about 3 inches wide. Sprinkle each pancake with 5 to 6 blueberries, if desired.

Watch for bubbles to start forming on the surface of the pancake. When those bubbles burst and when the edge of the pancake looks set, flip the pancake. This should take about 2 1/2 minutes; adjust the heat as needed if it seems like the pancakes are cooking too quickly or slowly.

Flip the pancakes. Again, adjust the heat as needed if it seems like the pancakes are cooking to quickly or slowly.

Once cooked, transfer all of the pancakes to the oven to keep them warm until you're ready to serve.

