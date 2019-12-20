Pumpkin And Raw Mango Curry Recipe: How To Prepare This Malvani Dish Step By Step

Malvani cuisine is the standard cuisine of the South Konkan region of Maharastra. Malvani food mostly include non-vegetarian dishes but there are a few vegetarian dishes are cooked by fusing different vegetables. Since Malvan comes towards the southern part of Maharashtra, their staple food mostly includes rice and curries. Spices like cardamom, garlic and ginger are widely used. Their dishes also include kokam, raw mango and pumpkin. One of the famous vegetarian dishes is their pumpkin and raw mango curry. Here’s the recipe of the traditional Malvani pumpkin and raw mango curry, a dish you should try cooking at home,

Read Best Restaurants To Savour Your Malvani Cuisine Cravings And Hunger Pangs In Mumbai

How to cook Pumpkin and Raw Mango curry?

Ingredients

1 Raw Mango

1 Yellow Pumpkin

3 Green chillies ( you can use accordingly)

½ teaspoon Ginger

Red chillies

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon Fennel seeds

¼ teaspoon Fenugreek seeds

½ teaspoon pepper

½ teaspoon coriander seeds

2 tablespoons fresh grated coconut

1 tablespoon cooking oil

Read Forget Having Puttu With Only Kadala Curry, Here Are Three Curries To Accompany Puttu

Read Puttu Recipe: Easy Steps To Make The Famous South Indian Breakfast At Home

Method

To start cooking the pumpkin and raw mango curry, start roasting all the spices in a pan- make sure to dry roast each spice separately- red chillies, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, fenugreek seeds, peppercorn, coriander seeds. Let it cool and then grind it into a fine powder. Heat oil in a separate pan and add green chillies (slit or pieces), add grated ginger and saute it for a minute. Add the ground powder and saute for another minute. Add raw mango cubes in the pan along with salt. Add a little water and leave the raw mango cubes in the pan till it becomes ¾. ( adding raw mango to your pumpkin and raw mango curry will make it tangy) Add pumpkin cubes and let it cook till the pumpkin turns soft. You can add little water if the curry looks too dry. Turn off the flame and add grated coconut. In every Malvani dish, coconut is one of the main ingredients Serve your pumpkin and raw mango curry hot with steamed rice or chapatti.

Read Kerala Food | Three Must-have Dishes From The State's Cuisine