Hot Chocolate Recipe To Make For Yourself In This Chilly Weather

Winters are for hot beverages and cosy blankets and one drink that surpasses everything else in this regard is hot chocolate. This beverage has not just captured the hearts of the children but adults too.

A hot cup of chocolate topped with whipped cream and marshmallows are all you need for the ultimate winter night chilling. Here is how you can make one for yourself. Read to know hot chocolate recipe:

Hot Chocolate Recipe

Ingredients:

Two cups of full-fat milk Two tablespoons of powdered sugar One cup of dark chocolate Vanilla essence Whipped cream Marshmallows

Steps on How to Make Hot Chocolate at Home:

Heat two cups of milk in a saucepan on medium to low heat. Add in the sugar and let it heat. Make sure that the milk does not come to a boil. Instead, switch the stove off when you see bubbles forming on the sides of the saucepan. This will make sure that the end texture is smooth and not grainy. While the milk is heating on one side, take a bowl and place it on top of a vessel with boiling water. Add chopped dark chocolate in the bowl and melt it. When you melt the chocolate in a double boiler, it makes sure that the heat is evenly spread and gives you a smooth chocolate. Once all the chocolate is melted, take it off the stove and stir continuously for approximately 30 seconds. Alternatively, you can also melt the chocolate in a microwave by taking the chocolate out at regular intervals and stirring it well. Take the milk off the stove and add the melted chocolate in it. Stir to combine all the ingredients well. At this point, you can add a few drops of vanilla essence if you want to. Pour some of the delicious chocolaty goodness in a cup. Top it off with some whipped cream, marshmallows and indulge!

