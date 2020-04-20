How To Control Snacking During Lockdown? Few Tips That Will Help Curb Excessive Snacking

As India is currently under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, people across the country are changing their daily routines as they're staying at home. It was recently reported that many citizens are having a tough time being at home as they are snacking more than ever. Many are not able to work out too due to the lockdown. Here’s taking a look at a few tips on how to control snacking all day.

Why do we snack more when we are at home?

As per reports, there is a lot of stress and uncertainty attached to the current times. Working from home and minimum social interaction can often lead to emotional eating. People often snack to divert their minds from their emotions such as isolation, anger, boredom and stress. And very often one goes on to snacking high calorie and processed food which is unhealthy. It is also reported that high calorie and processed food target the pleasure of the brain.

It is also reported that one keeping on snacking due to boredom. Deficiency of Vitamin-D in one’s body can cause an increase in stress levels that compel us to indulge in high-calorie foods.

Tips to avoid snacking all-day

As per reports, to avoid over-snacking one can maintain a diary on what they are eating throughout the day. There are also many online apps that help you make your work easier.

It is reportedly said that once you get to know what is your guilty pleasure in eating try diverting your mind every time you think about it. You can also try to substitute your favourite meals with some greens.

According to reports, as you are aware that you are stress eating, make sure you do not stock your kitchen with unwanted food. Especially with high calorie or processed food like chocolates, biscuits, tin items, etc.

Image courtesy: Unsplash.com