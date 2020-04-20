Food To Avoid For People Wearing Braces To Avoid Any Potential Damage To Your Teeth

Choosing the right food when you have braces can be tricky. The braces often restrict the consumption of certain types of food items. Your dentist may provide you with detailed information about the things you must consume and the items you should avoid. The reason certain foods go off-limits when one uses braces is that the food can get stuck and later damage the teeth entirely. Hence are certain items you should avoid if you have braces.

Also Read | DIY Natural Deodorant - How To Make It At Home With Cost-effective And Simple Techniques

Food to avoid for people wearing braces

Also Read | Learn How To Avoid Blackheads With These Basic As Well As Simple Tips & Tricks

If you have just got your braces on, there are a number of food items that you will have to give up. These may include some of your favourites as well; however, the braces are for your better good. Hence, sacrificing these items will be fruitful in the long run. However, you will be able to eat these food items later on once your teeth are in alignment and after you consult your dentist.

ice cream

thick rolls or bread

thicker cuts of meats

spicy food items

citrus food items

Also Read | Here Are Some Benefits Of Oats To Keep Your Skin Glowing & Healthy; Check It Out

Foods to completely avoid for people wearing braces

Apart from the above items, here is a list of foods you must completely avoid at all times regardless of how long you have worn the braces for. These items include food that can directly or indirectly damage your braces or your teeth. These have a tendency of being sticky and hard which require a lot of work, hence to avoid the tension among the teeth you must avoid these foods.

popcorn

nuts

ice

chewing gum

hard candy

chewy candy

pizza crust

bagels and other hard rolls

crunchy vegetables and fruits

hard crackers

pretzels

chips

Also Read | Coconut Oil Hacks That Work Wonders For Teeth Whitening; Learn How

DISCLAIMER | The content provided above is for information purposes only. It is not at all intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.