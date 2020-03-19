Rice Kheer Recipe: How To Make Rice Kheer In Quick And Easy Steps

Rice kheer is one of themost popular Indian desserts. It is often cooked with basmati rice, milk, nuts and saffron. Rice kheer is also one of the most popular kheer varieties made in north Indian along with seviyan kheer and phirni.

It is very easy to make and the entire recipe can be made in one pan or pot. You just need to keep a check when the kheer is simmering and stir it at intervals. It can be made quickly even when the guest has surprised you suddenly. In south India, rice kheer is called as rice payasam. It can be made both with milk and coconut milk. This delicious rice kheer is usually prepared during festivities like Diwali.

How to make Rice Kheer recipe

Rinse properly ¼ to ½ of cup basmati rice a couple of times and then soak in enough water for 15 to 20 mins.

Take 1-litre milk in a pan or saucepan when the rice grains are soaked,

Boil the milk on the low to medium flame, see to it that the milk should not stick to the bottom of the pan, so keep stirring it.

Let the milk come to a boil.

To add a few saffron strands in the milk, take 1 tablespoon milk from the pan in a small bowl and let the milk become warm add the strands and stir it well.

After the milk begins to boil, drain all the water from the rice and add it to the hot boiling milk.

Mix very well.

Simmer and cook rice on a low flame.

No need to cook the rice fully, 50% done and you are good to go.

Add 5 to 6 tablespoon sugar or add as required. Mix it well.

Keep stirring at intervals and simmer till the rice is almost cooked

Flavouring the rice kheer

Add ½ teaspoon cardamom powder, 1 tablespoon of sliced almonds, chopped cashew nuts and sliced pistachios. Mix everything well.

and sliced pistachios. Mix everything well. Add the saffron dissolved milk to the whole mixture.

Mix and continue to cook on a low flame till the rice kheer thickens and the rice grains have completely cooked.

Switch off the flame when the kheer will also thicken, you can scrape milk solids from the sides of the pan and add to kheer.

Lastly, add 1 tablespoon golden raisins. At this step, you can add 1 tablespoon of rose water or kewra water.

Pour the rice kheer in individual serving bowls. you can serve the rice kheer, hot or warm or chilled. refrigerate leftover rice kheer.

