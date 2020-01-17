Seviya Kheer Recipe: Prepare This Traditional Sweet Dish Step-by-step

Vermicelli also known as seviya is prepared using whole or refined wheat flour. Different dishes can be made using vermicelli like upma, falooda and kheer. It was originally introduced in Asia, from the Italian continent. The Italians used to make pasta, using vermicelli. Vermicelli or Seviya kheer is easy to make a sweet dish that is traditionally prepared on Indian festivals. It is prepared using pure products like milk and sugar and is garnished with nuts like almonds and pistachios. The recipe also differs from state to state and is cooked using different ingredients.

Here’s a step by step recipe to cook Seviya kheer

Video courtesy: YouTube

Preparation time: 10-15 minutes

Ingredients

¾ cup Broken Vermicelli (seviya)

2 cups Milk

2 tbsp Ghee

½ tsp Green cardamom powder

4 tbsp Sugar

2 tsp Chopped pistachios

2 tsp Chopped almonds

Saffron for garnishing

How to prepare seviya kheer?

In a non-stick pan, heat some ghee Add some Vermicelli (seviya) to it and saute it till it turns golden brown. (Make sure not to burn it) Add some cardamom powder to it and mix well To the mixture, add pistachios and almonds, saute and let it cook for a minute. Now, add milk in the mixture and cook it till it thickens Keep mixing the mixture so it does not burn Cook it for some time and then add sugar Cook it for a minute or two, till the sugar dissolves in the kheer Turn off the flames and garnish the vermicelli kheer with saffron and nuts, and let it cool down Keep it in the refrigerator for sometime before serving

Tip: You can even add milkmaid or rose syrup to your seviya kheer, to make it tastier (optional).

