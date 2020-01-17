The Debate
Egg Curry Recipe And How To Make It: Step By Step Procedure And Details

Food

Here is an egg curry recipe that you can make at home. There are different ways to make egg curry. Read more to know about the simplest way to make egg curry.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Egg curry recipe

Eggs are protein-rich foods. There are several dishes you can make with eggs and the most famous dish is egg curry. Rice and roti are prefered with egg curry in many Indian homes. If you are planning to make egg curry recipe this weekend, here are some simple ways to make egg curry at home.

3 simple steps on how to make egg curry recipe 

Ingredients:

You will need six boiled eggs, two onion, ginger, 3/4 teaspoon red chilli powder, one teaspoon tamarind paste, 1/4 cup refined oil, one teaspoon black mustard seeds, two pinches salt, four chopped tomatoes, four green chillis, 3/4 teaspoon powdered turmeric, 1/2 teaspoon coriander powder, one handful of curry leaves, one cinnamon stick, 100 ml coconut milk for garnishing and one handful chopped coriander leaves.

Step 1

To prepare the mouth-watering egg curry, heat oil in a pan over medium flame. Add a few mustard seeds and fry them for a few seconds. After that add onions and saute until they turn slightly pinkish in colour. Furthermore, add the cinnamon, chopped green chillies, tomatoes and fry them for two minutes.

Step 2

Next step is to add ginger, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, coriander powder and let the spices cook until the oil starts to separate. After that add the tamarind paste and 1 cup of water. Let it cook for a minute or two. 

Step 3

In the last step add coconut milk, salt and curry leaves. Stir well and simmer for five minutes. Add the eggs and simmer for 3 to 5 minutes over low flame. Stir it gently and garnish with coriander leaves. Serve with hot rice or as a side dish with roti or dosa.

Image Courtesy: Photo by Eiliv-Sonas Aceron on Unsplash

Published:
