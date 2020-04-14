How To Make Soft Idli? Here Are Tips And Hacks You Need To Keep In Mind

Idli is a widely popular South Indian dish. However, many people find cooking idlies to be quite a challenge. The recipe is simple but you need to get everything perfectly right if you want those fluffy idlis. Here are some hacks and tips that will help you the next time you plan to make idlis.

Tips and hacks for perfectly fluffy idlis:

1. Use par-boiled rice for the batter

It is always best that you make the batter yourself at home. For this, you must always opt for idli rice or par-boiled rice. Avoid using long grain rice for the batter if you want your idlis to remain fluffy even after they cool down. Additionally, par-boiled rice is easier to cook and has more nutritional value.

2. Go for urad dal

Many times, people opt for whole or split black gram for the batter. However, the next time try adding soaked urad dal instead. This is even more nutritious and will also help you to achieve melt in mouth idlis. Add one cup of dal for every two cups of rice for the batter of idlis.

3. Soak and soak more

People usually make the mistake of soaking both the rice and dal together. However, you should always soak the rice and dal separately as that may give you better results. Both rice and dal require a different amount of water to become soft. Make sure you add some extra water for the dal.

4. Add in a secret ingredient

There have been many instances where people added soaked fenugreek seeds to the idli batter. The result was deliciously soft idlis. The fenugreek seeds help to improve the texture of the batter. However, not everyone prefers a tingling taste of fenugreek, so this is something that one can experiment with.

