Uttar Pradesh: Man Zooms Away On Motocycle To Marry, Brings Bride Home Amid Lockdown

Though this coronavirus outbreak has created panic all over and people have restrained themselves from stepping out of their house, this could not shatter away the spirits and feelings of a groom who got married. Dressed up he took a motorbike along with his father and two friends on another motorbike and sped away to his bride's home in Uttar Pradesh on March 26 night. Amid the lockdown, he got married and returned home with his bride on a pillion.

Wedding amid coronavirus

This wedding in times of coronavirus took place in Jatan mohalla under the city police station area. According to reports, the 22-year old groom Vikas Kumar who hails from Naseerpur village under Kotwali Dehat police station area, eagerly wanted to get married since past 18 months when he got engaged to a girl of his own choice. He also wanted his special day to be a grand affair with much fanfare and had been preparing for it.

However, with the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown, his plans fizzled out but Vikas was unwilling to postpone the wedding. At the wedding, everyone, including the groom and the bride, wore masks and used sanitizers. Talking about his wedding plans which got affected due to the sudden outbreak, Vikas told the local reporters that all his plans for a grand wedding have been dashed but he is still happy that he could get married in these trying times. Once the lockdown is lifted, Vikas has decided to celebrate the big news with all his near and dear ones.

Similiar cases

On March 25, a Muslim couple had also opted for a wedding that was solemnized over Facetime and through video conferencing. The wedding took place in Hardoi district and the groom will bring his bride home after the lockdown is lifted. Earlier on Friday, a groom, along with seven 'baratis', had to spend the night at Khatima Police Station in Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand for violating Coronavirus lockdown orders and taking out a marriage procession on March 26. The police said that the marriage was being held without permission in the area. A case has been registered against the groom and the 'baratis' for breaching Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police said appropriate actions will be taken against them.

