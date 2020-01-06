Here Are Some Easy Steps You Need To Follow To Cook The Perfect Italian Gnocchi

Gnocchi is a type of pasta consisting of various shapes of soft dough, which are mostly from semolina, ordinary wheat flour, egg, cheese and cornmeal. The dish is mostly infused with flavourings of herbs, vegetables, cocoa or prunes. The word gnocchi is reportedly derived from the Italian word nocchio, which means a knot in wood or a knuckle. Gnocchi, which is a traditional Italian pasta, is considered to have a Middle Eastern origin since Roman times. As per several food experts, Gnocchi was first introduced by the Roman legions during the expansion of their empire into the countries of the European continent. In Roman times, the gnocchi was made from a semolina porridge-like dough mixed with eggs. Here are a few must-try Gnocchi recipes.

Recipes to cook Gnocchi

3/4 tablespoon kosher salt; more as needed

3 tablespoon unsalted butter, cut into 3 even pieces

8 tablespoon unsalted butter, cut into 1-inch cubes

18 large fresh sage leaves

1 tablespoon finely grated lemon zest

Freshly ground black pepper

Mint leaves

1 tablespoon Orange Zest for extra fresh flavour

To cook the Gnocchi

Cook the Gnocchi:

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Add about one-third of the gnocchi. To get the gnocchi into the boiling water, fold the parchment ends to form a chute and gently shake the gnocchi out, taking care not to clump them together as you drop them in. Give one gentle stir, wait until the gnocchi all float to the surface of the water, and then cook them for a minute or so.

Meanwhile, add some butter in a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. When the butter is completely melted, use a slotted spoon or a strainer to transfer the cooked gnocchi from the boiling water to the skillet. The gnocchi should form a single layer in the skillet. Sprinkle with 1/4 tsp. salt and cook, shaking the pan occasionally to turn the gnocchi until they’re lightly browned. Transfer to a large plate. Repeat with the remaining gnocchi.

Cook the sauce

Put the skillet over medium-high heat and add some butter. When the butter has almost completely melted, stir in the sage leaves to infuse the flavour. Cook until the butter turns a light brown colour and the sage leaves darken and crisp up slightly. Remove the skillet from the heat. Add the reserved gnocchi, orange and the lemon zest to the pan and toss to coat well. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve immediately.

