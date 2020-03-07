Jaggery Kheer Recipe: Learn How To Make This Delicious Pudding

Gur ki kheer is a traditional dish originated from Rajasthan, India. The recipe to make this delectable dish is very simple. The process of making this kheer is similar to the rice kheer but the taste of the dish completely changes by swapping jaggery instead of sugar. As jaggery provides warmth and energy for a longer period, this desert is mostly devoured during the winter season. Here is the recipe to make jaggery kheer or Gur ki Kheer.

Also Read: Calzone Recipe: Easy Steps To Make This Delicious Folded Pizza

Ingredients to make Gur ki kheer

1 litre of milk

1/2 cup of basmati rice (Can use any type of rice - medium or small grain)

1/4 cup of jaggery (You can use the quantity as required)

2 tablespoons of chopped dry fruits (Cashewnuts, almonds, raisins and others as per your choice)

1/4 teaspoon of green cardamom powder

2 tablespoons of butter or ghee

Preparations:

Soak the rice for an hour and drained it

Grate or make small pieces of jaggery

Slice the almonds, Cashewnuts. You can also use the roasted almonds to enhance the taste

Also Read: Chrissy Teigen's Dessert Recipes To Try To Satiate Your Sweet Cravings

Method to make the Gur Ki Kheer

Heat the milk in a deep vessel and add soaked rice to it

Keep stirring this mixture to prevent it from sticking to the vessel

When the mixture thickens and the rice in the milk is fully cooked, add sliced Cashewnuts, almonds or roasted almonds and raisins.

Tip - Reserve some sliced Cashewnuts and almonds for garnishing.

Stir it well and then add cardamom powder to it and again stir it.

Let the mixture cool down at room temperature.

In a different deep vessel boil, the water then add the jaggery to it.

Keep stirring while the jaggery melts.

Once it is melted into the water, keep it aside to cool down at room temperature.

Tip - By adding hot or warm melted jaggery into the mixture of rice and milk, there are chances that the milk can coagulate.

Stir everything and the Kheer is ready to serve.

Also Read: Khoya Stuffed Matar Ki Tikki Recipe: Relish This Delicious Tikki At Your Next Luncheon

For garnishing the kheer

Take a bowl. Pour the Gur ki Kheer into it and garnish it with sliced Cashewnuts and almonds. Gur ki Kheer contains a good amount of calories and protein that will definitely help you build a good amount of metabolism.

Also Read: Ada Pradhaman Recipe: How To Make This Scrumptious Dessert At Home?