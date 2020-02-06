Khoya Stuffed Matar Ki Tikki Recipe: Relish This Delicious Tikki At Your Next Luncheon

Stuffed Matar Ki Tikki Recipe is an awesome contrast of Indian spices and flavours. This Khoya Stuffed Matar Ki Tikki recipe tastes sharper from outside and sweet from inside. The masala used in the stuffing of this Matar Tikki recipe balances the flavour just perfectly with this recipe. This recipe has a tangy pea stuffed Tikki with sweet khoya and date filling. So, to try this Khoya Stuffed Matar Ki Tikki recipe at home here are the steps-

Other details of the Stuffed Matar Ki Tikki Recipe

Cuisine: Indian

Course: Snacks or breakfast

Diet: Vegetarian

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 35 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Serving: 4 people

Khoya Stuffed Matar Ki Tikki Recipe, Try this delicious Tikki recipe at home and enjoy eating

Ingredients required for the Stuffed Matar Ki Tikki Recipe

For the Tikki:

1 ½ tbsp desi ghee

1 ½ tsp Jeera

A pinch of Hing (mixed with water)

3 tsp green chillies, finely chopped

2 tbsp ginger, finely chopped

1 bowl peas (de-shelled)

¼ tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp coriander powder

Salt as per taste

2-3 tbsp Besan

For the filling:

60-70 gms khoya

2 tsp green chillies, chopped

3 tsp pistachios (heaped), chopped

1 tsp coriander leaves

2-3 dates, chopped

Oil to pan grill / deep fry the Tikki

Instructions to prepare this Stuffed Matar Ki Tikki Recipe

Take a pan and add ghee to it. Once the oil is hot, add some Jeera, Hing water, green chillies and ginger. Sauté these ingredients for 30 seconds.

Now, after that, add the peas, turmeric powder, coriander powder and salt for taste. Sauté them till the peas start to turn brown a little soft.

Once the peas and other ingredients are cooked, blend them all in a mixer. Do not make a fine paste. Mix some Besan to it and make a firm mixture for this Matar Tikki.

Take a bowl and crumble the khoya in it. Add some chillies, pistachios, coriander leaves and dates. Mix all the ingredients well.

Take a pinch of this pea mixture in your hand and stuff it with the khoya filling.

Deep fry these Tikki’s in a pan and serve with tangy chutneys.

